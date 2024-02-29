How to complete Where the Wind Blows in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

With Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth being an open-world JRPG, I figured it’d be brimming with odd jobs compared to its predecessor. But, I was utterly blown away by the sheer volume of side quests this game packs, like Where the Wind Blows.

Where the Wind Blows is one of the most perplexing side quests early on in FF7 Rebirth, a quest you only unlock after completing the first four side quests available in the Grasslands. This is a direct quest from Broden, who would like you to lend a hand to his buddy Mildred. As it turns out, she needs help fixing a broken windmill. You’d think Cloud would be able to summon Phoenix or any other wind Summon to get it to spin again, but no. You just have to fetch a few items to repair it.

How to obtain the Transmuter Chip in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Scan the Lifespring east of Kalm

Lifesprings can give you extra resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step to obtaining the Transmuter Chip is to scan the Lifespring east of Kalm. Lifesprings are an open-world activity in FF7 Rebirth. Just like Remnawave Towers, these items gather World Intel for Chadley to develop new and improved Materia.

To know where the Transmuter Chip is located, get to know the Grassland’s history through the Lifespring near Kalm. When you interact with the Lifespring, a button prompt appears. Press triangle a few times when the circle is near the prompt to clear this activity.

Unearth the Transmuter Chip at the Digsite near the Lifespring

Kweh-ing my way to victory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Visit the Digsite near this Lifespring to unearth all Artifacts, among which is the Transmuter Chip. Digsites are another World Intel activity in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Digsites work in the same way treasure scents do. While riding your Chocobo, hold the down arrow on the D-Pad until a scent materializes. Then, follow the light blue string to the artifact and press the up arrow on the D-Pad to scour it. Repeat this process three times to find the Transmuter Chip.

Scan all remaining Lifesprings in the Grasslands

Making Chadley proud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You may have the Transmuter Chip, but to craft the missing part of the Windmill and complete Where the Wind Blows in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you must clear out all Lifesprings in the Grasslands. Lifesprings aren’t just a source of resources; they also provide valuable intel on this area. There are Lifesprings all over the Grasslands, so you’ve got four left to go.

How to Craft a Windmill Gear in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Stellar Craftsmanship. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft the Windmill Gear in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, get the following transmuting ingredients:

1x Quetzalcoatl Talon

2x Iron Ore

1x Lea Titanium

5x Beast Bone

It’s likely you already have plenty of Iron Ore and Lea Titanium after clearing all those Lifesprings. Getting Beast Bones won’t be hard either, as they usually drop from Elphadunks, those blue Elephant monsters. The one ingredient that is hard to come by is the Quetzalcoatl Talon.

How to get Quetzalcoatl Talons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

A legendary creature for a mundane quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After scanning all the Lifesprings, a new World Intel activity will appear: The Classified Intel Winged Lacertilian of Yore. This activity can be located southwest of Kalm. Head there to face off against the Quetzalcoatl in FF7R and claim your Quetzalcoatl Talon for the windmill repairs.

How to defeat the Quetzalcoatl in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Just barely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best team and recommended level

The recommended level for fighting Quetzalcoatl is 21 or higher. Make sure to rest up at a Rest Station or inn to replenish your HP and MP. It also wouldn’t hurt to either purchase or transmute consumables like Potions and Ethers.

Your dream team to defeat Quetzalcoatl should include a Balanced unit, a ranged DPS unit, and a healer unit. Cloud, Barrett, and Aerith would do a great job at keeping the party balanced. I charged into battle with Tifa instead of Aerith and definitely felt the lack of healer support.

Weaknesses, resistances, and immunities

Quetzalcoatl is weak to Ice, so equip Ice Materia or Fire and Ice Materia on as many characters as you can. This spell not only pressures it, but is also highly effective when staggered.

It’s either resistant or immune to all altering status ailments like Slow or Petrify, so stick to elemental damage.

Moveset and counters

Here is every move Quetzalcoatl can pull on you and how you can counter it in FF7R: