How long is the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo?

It doesn’t matter if you bypassed the 2020 Final Fantasy Remake or if the franchise has only just grabbed your attention: a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo is here, and it’s quite generous.

You were asking for it, calling for it, and yes, it finally happened—a fully playable Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo is available right now. It explores the Nibelheim portion of FF7, and you can even play as the iconic Sephiroth.

Following the exclusive look at Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, courtesy of the Sony State of Play presentation on Feb 6, the demo was released. We know getting to explore the outer reaches of Midgar will make the game extremely long, so how long is the demo, and is it worth your time?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo length

Expect Sephiroth to play a huge role in FF7 Rebirth. Image via Square Enix.

You should get 90 minutes to two hours out of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo.

Ultimately, the runtime will be determined by your approach, how careful you are, how much you want to appreciate every piece of detail, and if you’re eager to hear all the recorded dialogue.

The FF7 Rebirth demo is quite long, but it will pale in comparison to the overall length of the full game. Also, it doesn’t spoil anything, as the events of Nibelheim are first touched upon in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

A cool detail to note is that the demo will expand further. At the special State of Play event, Square Enix revealed that sometime between now and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s full release date, it will be adding even more content to the demo in the form of Junon content.

So stay tuned for updates on the FF7 Rebirth demo, try it out for yourself, and check out the trophy list for FF7 Rebirth, as well as how to preload ahead of time.