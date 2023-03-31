Final Fantasy XIV players can finally place outdoor furnishings in their Island Sanctuaries

It’s been asked for since Final Fantasy XIV introduced Island Sanctuaries and now director and producer of the game Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida is here to deliver. After much begging from the community, players will finally be able to place outdoor furnishings in their Island Sanctuary.

The disappointment was evident once Yoshi-P told fans that the Island Sanctuaries were not going to be a replacement for player housing. Players were hoping that at least they’d be able to put their outdoor furnishings there since many players are unable to get their own houses due to the high demand.

Another update to Island Sanctuary is on its way!



📋 New sanctuary ranks

🌴 New area

⛱️ Place outdoor furnishings

☀️ and more! pic.twitter.com/Rsu7xuxp1y — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) March 31, 2023

Now, with the upcoming Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.4, players will finally have a place to put their outdoor furnishings they’ve been holding onto for so long. Not only that but there are far more slots that players will have access to than if they owned a large plot.

Related: After 2 years, Final Fantasy XIV Blue Mages are finally getting more content

Up to 90 outdoor furnishings can be placed on Island Sanctuaries, although those slots won’t be available right away. Players will need to unlock them as they progress their Islands. The only downside to outdoor furnishings in the area is that special items such as gardens and striking dummies won’t be supported.

This is a great solution for those who can’t get player housing due to the high demand and volatility of the lottery system. Players have long asked for a place to put their outdoor furnishings since they cannot use them in easily accessible places like Free Company rooms or Apartments. Those holding onto outdoor items won’t have to wait too much longer to have a place to put them.