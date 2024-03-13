FF7 Rebirth: Spice of Life walkthrough

Cissnei is a woman of many talents, but cooking is not one of them. In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s The Spice of Life, you help her make a decent Gongaga Mushroom Soup.

The woman who graced us with a Grappling Gun—and quickly took it away once the reactor section of chapter nine was over—has one more quest in store for us: The Spice of Life. Regardless of what Barret might think, this spice isn’t, in fact, Mako. This quest asks you to speak to farmers, chase a peddler dog, and pluck delicate mushrooms. Here’s a complete walkthrough to complete The Spice of Life in FF7: Rebirth.

How to unlock The Spice of Life side quest in FF7: Rebirth

To unlock The Spice of Life, complete Teach Me, Great Warrior, a Gongaga side quest that becomes available after beating Crimson Mare Mk. II in chapter nine. This side quest is actually labeled as A Rookie Request before you accept it.

How to complete Spice of Life in FF7: Rebirth

After a chat with Cissnei in her kitchen, where her beauty outshines her cooking skills, head outside to meet Melon, the Produce Peddler pup.

Then, follow Melon to Torgan’s Farm northeast of Gongaga. Thanks to Aerith’s charming persuasion, Torgan gladly shares a bounty of vegetables with us. He even loans us Melon to assist in gathering the ingredients Cissnei requires.

Next, follow Melon and protect him at all costs from all fiends. To defeat Grandhorns and Gorgon Manes, equip Fire Materia on as many characters as you can. Use Fire Spells to pressure and stagger these enemies. Gorgon Mane is immune to regular attacks, so raise your ATB gauge with Grandhorns and then unleash Fire Spells on Gorgon Mane to beat these enemies.

Collect three Rock Salts

Press Up on the D-Pad to see Torgan’s sketch of Rock Salt to make sure you pick up the correct ingredient in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Collect the pink, triangle-shaped Rock Salt where Melon dropped you off. Follow the trail past that one to find a second Rock Salt by the mountains. Pick up the last Rock Salt in front of the rundown house in this area.

Once you’ve got all three pieces of Rock Salt, head north of Gongaga to locate three Magonga Mushrooms.

Pick up three Magonga Mushrooms

To collect Magonga Mushrooms in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, test which portions of the mushroom have the most and least give. Tug the portions with the most give first and end the sequence with the portion with the least give.

You must gather three Magonga Mushrooms, with each subsequent discovery having more portions than the last. There’s no fixed pattern to picking the Magonga Mushroom, every player’s experience is different. Make sure to test many times before selecting the right Magonga Mushroom portion. It also wouldn’t hurt to save before diving in.

Magonga Mushroom locations in FF7 Rebirth

To find the Magonga Mushrooms, hop on your Chocobo and hold Up on the D-Pad to track a scent. Magonga Mushroom’s scent is marked by a red question mark above your Chocobo’s head; if you see a light blue one, it’s a treasure unrelated to the quest.

Traversing this section of Gongaga isn’t easy, so here are some instructions on how to find each Magonga Mushroom in FF7: Rebirth.

Magonga Mushroom Map Location One 1. Starting from the Magon Hill waypoint. Hold Up on the D-Pad to track the Magonga Mushroom Scent.

2. Then, hop on the Chocobo Mushroom in this area to find the first mushroom. Two 1. Again, track the scent and follow the path to the picked Magonga Mushroom’s right.

2. The trail takes you up a hill where you must jump on two Chocobo Mushrooms.

3. Then, go under the cave and hug the wall on the right.

4. After a fight with some Gorgon Manes, you can pick the second Magonga Mushroom.

If you get lost, start over from the Magon Hill waypoint. Three 1. Track the scent one last time.

2. Jump on the Chocobo Mushroom to the left and follow the path up the hill.

3. Jump on two more Chocobo Mushrooms to reach the area with Gorgon Manes and the third Magonga Mushroom.

If you get lost, start over from the Observation Tower waypoint.

Tip: If you lose the scent, you have to start from scratch. Don’t engage in combat until you have found the Magonga Mushroom, and don’t jump on any Chocobo Mushrooms unless you’re absolutely sure you’re going the right way.

After collecting all the ingredients, head back to Cissnei and hand over your ingredients to her to aid her in this culinary undertaking. While you explore this area, you might want to complete all Gongaga Protorelic quests in FF7: Rebirth.