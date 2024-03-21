Category:
Final Fantasy

FF7 Rebirth: Curse of the Gi Card Carnival solution

Transfer power from one card to two other cards.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Mar 21, 2024 11:40 am
Bomb Neon sign in Costa del Sol in FF7 Rebirth
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Curse of the Gi is one of the trickier Card Carnival puzzles in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. In order to win this match, you need to buff up a single card and transfer its power to two other cards, and you can only do this using the Gi Nattak card.

Recommended Videos

How to solve Curse of the Gi in FF7 Rebirth

Curse of the Gi starting board in Queen's Blood
Starting board Curse of the Gi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Get ready for a tricky Queen’s Blood puzzle. To solve the Curse of the Gi Card Carnival puzzle in FF7 Rebirth, you need to do three things:

  • Place and buff the Jabberwock
  • Buff the Jabberwock even more
  • Transfer the Jabberwock’s power to your top and bottom card

I’ll break each section down for you.

Place the Jabberwock card

Placing the Jabberwock card in Queen's Blood
Summon the Jabberwock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to place the Jabberwock card on the second spot in the middle lane. You need two orbs to do so, but that second spot won’t have a single one when the match begins, so take care of that first.

Place a Desert Sahagin in the second spot in the top lane. This gives you one orb for the Jabberwock spot. Place the Sandhog Pie in the first spot in the middle lane which gives you the second orb next to it. Now you have enough to summon the Jabberwock.

When you place the Jabberwock in the second spot in the middle lane, you also damage the two cards you placed earlier. This is actually good because both of those cards buff the Jabberwock.

The Sandhog Pie will be destroyed and buff the Jabberwock by three. Meanwhile, the Desert Sahagin will take a bit of damage, which makes him buff the Jabberwock by another four points.

You should now have a Jabberwock with 13 points.

Buff the Jabberwock even more

Queen's Blood match with a buffed Jabberwock card
Buffing the Jabberwock some more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even with 13 points, your Jabberwock still isn’t powerful enough. Time to buff it some more. 

First, place a Crystaline Crab under the Jabberwock. The Crystalline crab boosts the Jabberwock by another two points but also adds another orb to the bottom-leftmost side. This is good because you can now summon the Riot Trooper.

The Riot Trooper is nothing special, but it does have 3 points and is in a unique position. Summon the Riot Trooper in the first spot in the bottom lane, next to the Crystalline Crab.

Use the Griffon and sacrifice the Riot Trooper. The Griffon can transfer the power of the unit used for summoning to the card diagonal to it, which just happens to be your Jabberwock.

Your Jabberwock now has 18 points. Almost there.

Transfer Jabberwocks power to your top and bottom card

Placing the Gi Nattak card in Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Place the Gi Nattak and win the match. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though the Jabberwock has 18 points, that’s still not enough to beat three lanes of 19 points. Fortunately, you have the Gi Nattak.

The Gi Nattak sacrifices a card and transfers its power to two other cards above and underneath it. 

In other words, you sacrifice your Jabberwock but give 18 points to both the Desert Sahagin and the Crystalline Crab.

Once you place the Gi Nattak, your middle lane will only have three points, but both your top and bottom lane will have 20 points each (the Crystalline Crab will have 19, but with the Griffon you summoned earlier, the total will be 20). 

Even though the middle lane is almost defenseless, the top and bottom lanes are stronger than the opponent by one. End the match there. 

Enjoy the new Gi Nattak card you got for winning the challenge. I actually use it in my endgame deck.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article FF7 Rebirth March 21 patch notes
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth showing the active party in the overworld.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
FF7 Rebirth March 21 patch notes
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Divine Solvent in FFXIV
An image of a character in ffxiv with a sword
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to get Divine Solvent in FFXIV
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 20, 2024
Read Article FF7 Rebirth: Best Materia for each character and how to get them
Sephiroth and Cloud holding their swords in FF7R
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
FF7 Rebirth: Best Materia for each character and how to get them
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article FF7 Rebirth March 21 patch notes
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth showing the active party in the overworld.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
FF7 Rebirth March 21 patch notes
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Divine Solvent in FFXIV
An image of a character in ffxiv with a sword
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to get Divine Solvent in FFXIV
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 20, 2024
Read Article FF7 Rebirth: Best Materia for each character and how to get them
Sephiroth and Cloud holding their swords in FF7R
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
FF7 Rebirth: Best Materia for each character and how to get them
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 19, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.