FF7 Rebirth: Curse of the Gi Card Carnival solution

Curse of the Gi is one of the trickier Card Carnival puzzles in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. In order to win this match, you need to buff up a single card and transfer its power to two other cards, and you can only do this using the Gi Nattak card.

How to solve Curse of the Gi in FF7 Rebirth

Starting board Curse of the Gi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Get ready for a tricky Queen’s Blood puzzle. To solve the Curse of the Gi Card Carnival puzzle in FF7 Rebirth, you need to do three things:

Place and buff the Jabberwock

Buff the Jabberwock even more

Transfer the Jabberwock’s power to your top and bottom card

I’ll break each section down for you.

Place the Jabberwock card

Summon the Jabberwock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to place the Jabberwock card on the second spot in the middle lane. You need two orbs to do so, but that second spot won’t have a single one when the match begins, so take care of that first.

Place a Desert Sahagin in the second spot in the top lane. This gives you one orb for the Jabberwock spot. Place the Sandhog Pie in the first spot in the middle lane which gives you the second orb next to it. Now you have enough to summon the Jabberwock.

When you place the Jabberwock in the second spot in the middle lane, you also damage the two cards you placed earlier. This is actually good because both of those cards buff the Jabberwock.

The Sandhog Pie will be destroyed and buff the Jabberwock by three. Meanwhile, the Desert Sahagin will take a bit of damage, which makes him buff the Jabberwock by another four points.

You should now have a Jabberwock with 13 points.

Buff the Jabberwock even more

Buffing the Jabberwock some more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even with 13 points, your Jabberwock still isn’t powerful enough. Time to buff it some more.

First, place a Crystaline Crab under the Jabberwock. The Crystalline crab boosts the Jabberwock by another two points but also adds another orb to the bottom-leftmost side. This is good because you can now summon the Riot Trooper.

The Riot Trooper is nothing special, but it does have 3 points and is in a unique position. Summon the Riot Trooper in the first spot in the bottom lane, next to the Crystalline Crab.

Use the Griffon and sacrifice the Riot Trooper. The Griffon can transfer the power of the unit used for summoning to the card diagonal to it, which just happens to be your Jabberwock.

Your Jabberwock now has 18 points. Almost there.

Transfer Jabberwocks power to your top and bottom card

Place the Gi Nattak and win the match. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though the Jabberwock has 18 points, that’s still not enough to beat three lanes of 19 points. Fortunately, you have the Gi Nattak.

The Gi Nattak sacrifices a card and transfers its power to two other cards above and underneath it.

In other words, you sacrifice your Jabberwock but give 18 points to both the Desert Sahagin and the Crystalline Crab.

Once you place the Gi Nattak, your middle lane will only have three points, but both your top and bottom lane will have 20 points each (the Crystalline Crab will have 19, but with the Griffon you summoned earlier, the total will be 20).

Even though the middle lane is almost defenseless, the top and bottom lanes are stronger than the opponent by one. End the match there.

Enjoy the new Gi Nattak card you got for winning the challenge. I actually use it in my endgame deck.

