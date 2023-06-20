Does Clive kill Joshua in the Final Fantasy 16 demo?

The Final Fantasy 16 demo may only take two hours, but it was a whirlwind of betrayal and heartbreaking moments, one of which has fans questioning whether Clive killed Joshua. The fight between the brothers was unbearable and brutal and left many wondering exactly what happened in the battle between the two.

Final Fantasy 16: Did Clive kill Joshua, explained

The Final Fantasy 16 demo was tough to play and watch, especially at the end of the prologue, where Ifrit killed the Phoenix. And as you may have guessed, Ifrit is Clive, and the Phoenix is Joshua, his younger brother.

Related: Who is Ifrit in Final Fantasy 16?

At the beginning of the demo, we play as the Phoenix battling Ifrit, and the situation appeared to be good versus evil. But, as we later discovered, that wasn’t entirely the case. During the night at Phoenix Gate, Joshua watched as his father was killed before him. This led to Joshua embracing the powers of the Phoenix. But, as he was emotional at the time, his powers were out of control. This is where Clive tried to step in.

As Clive went to help him, he fell to the ground, clutching his head. But before him stood a fiery figure, and that’s when he became Ifrit, another Eikon from House Rosfield. Unfortunately, Ifrit is a dark, dangerous, and demonic Eikon, so Clive has no control over that side of himself.

Clive had to watch Ifrit fight against his brother, the Phoenix, in a brutal and devastating onslaught. During this scene, we hear Clive’s broken voice calling the creature to stop hurting his brother. But Ifrit continues to beat the Phoenix until the bird of flames is killed. This scene wasn’t what I expected and was heartbreaking to hear and watch.

Ifrit biting the Phoenix’s beak moments before he’s killed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The events of this night lead Clive down the path of vengeance as he becomes a soldier for the people his mother betrayed Rosaria with—the Empire.

About the author