An unusual new Final Fantasy XIV collab is set to inebriate Warriors of Light

You might come across some weird behaviors in the game's parties.

Final Fantasy XIV revealed an unusual collaboration event with Japanese whisky brand Nagahama on Aug. 31 to celebrate its 10-year Anniversary.

Three bottles dedicated to the game are set to release in Japan on Oct. 10. Each of them will represent one starting city of the game: Ul’dah, Gridania, and Limsa Lominsa.

The collaboration is unexpected, as alcohol is almost nonexistent in FFXIV. Only Moogles, the famous creatures from the Final Fantasy license, are shown drinking alcohol multiple times in the game’s story.

The bottles will only release in Japan, but players from all over the world are already begging the brand to deliver them internationally. The bottles will be sold at the price of 8,800 yen, which is roughly equal to $60.

It’s an average price for a whisky bottle, but it’s likely those will sell fast and might be sold for a higher price for fans who will miss the opportunity of buying those before they’re out of stock. And that also doesn’t take into account the prices for international shipping if there are some FFXIV fans who do manage to get it shipped out of Japan.

Square Enix has been planning a lot of celebrations for the tenth Anniversary of FFXIV. The Rising event has launched recently, giving away free Rising Phoenix mount to express gratitude to the players with a very special guest in the game. It also includes a lot of new and returning items, as well as old school minigames to complete.

