The fastest ways to farm Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV is celebrating its 10th Anniversary with a long event that will grant many rewards. Still, players are required to complete quite a lot of content to get all of them, by collecting Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry.

There are a lot of different ways to obtain those precious event items, which were introduced specifically for the event and will be discarded when it ends at the release of Patch 6.5.

The update’s release date has yet to be revealed, but it will be during the fall, which should let players over two months to complete the event’s content and get all of its exclusive items. Still, you might not have much time to invest in the event. Here are the fastest ways to collect Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry in FFXIV.

How to get Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry in FFXIV

Irregular Tomestones are usually tied to some kind of long event every year. Players can collect those and trade them at Itinerant Moogles, which are located in every main city of FFXIV, for exclusive items from the event. Those can be exclusive cosmetic items, usable items, and consumables that will help you in your journey.

You will complete duties to earn Tomestones. Image via Square Enix

You will earn those items by completing Duties. But not all of them are of the same duration, and you won’t earn the same amount depending on the kind of Duty you complete. The developer will adjust the number of Tomestones given so that it fits the time you’ve spent for the Duty, but there still are some ways to fasten the process.

Related: All changes coming in FFXIV Version 7.0: New jobs, level cap, and more

Without many surprises, it turns out you cannot complete those Duties by yourself with Unsynced levels to farm them in no time. If you disable Synced level, completing Duties won’t reward you with the Tomestones.

Alliance Raids will reward you from Six to 14 Tomestones, depending on their average length. PvP will reward between Six and 10 of them. Long Dungeons will reward Eight Tomestones. Completing some Normal Raids will only reward Four Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry, but they are also the fastest Duties to clear.

The fastest farming route for Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry in FFXIV

If you’re willing to stall to get the most of them in the least playtime possible, the best option to collect Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry while farming other content is to complete your Daily Roulette duties.

You won’t have the same chances of running into random Duties that will reward the Tomestones depending on the category, though. Some have a higher proportion of eligible Duties than others.

Alliance Raids are the best Duties to complete in Roulettes since you’ll have very high chances of getting one that rewards Tomestones. It can also be said for PvP roulette, which doesn’t include a lot of different maps. Normal Raids can also be worth it, but only Endwalker ones will reward Tomestones, so you’ll have to enter with your Level 90 jobs to hope and get those.

Another possibility is to farm Containment Bay Z1T9 Unreal when you can get the rewards for completing the Duty. It rewards eight Tomestones, which isn’t much if you’re going to train for hours just to complete one, but it adds to the other precious rewards from Unreal Trials.

If you want to farm those in the least time possible, we recommend doing the Praetorium, which grants the maximum number of Tomestones per completion (16 of them). But be warned, it won’t be a fun ride.

What can you get using Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry in FFXIV?

It’s fortunate the 10th Anniversary event is lasting a long time in FFXIV because there are tons of items you can get from trading Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry with Itinerant Moogles.

The most expensive items cost 100 Tomestones. They are the Fat Cat parasol, the Warrior of Light card, Both Ways hairstyle, and Samurai Barding. You’ll also have the opportunity to get five different emotes (one costs 80 and the others 50 Tomestones), and three mounts (the Fae Gwiber, Big Shell, and Tyrannosaur), for 50 Tomestones.

You can also get numerous returning items, such as Kamuy mounts for 30 Tomestones, the Shoebill, and Forgiven Hate minions, and much more, all listed here.

About the author