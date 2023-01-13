All new FFXIV 6.3 Island Sanctuary materials

Final Fantasy XIV‘s Island Sanctuaries have been a fun and distracting part of the game since it launched in 6.2, and now in 6.3, there is even more to accomplish on the island, and the developers have made it a little easier to navigate the menus and maps of the island. They’ve also added some new materials for players to gather.

Every new material added has yet to be uncovered since the patch just dropped on Jan. 10, and it will take players a few days to level up their islands to the next rank and uncover even more materials, crafts, and buildings that the islands have to offer.

So far the only materials players have discovered comes at Rank 10.

There is a new Islekeep’s Hatchet, which players can craft immediately if they’ve had their Island Sanctuary at Rank 10 before the update. That Hatchet will grant players access to some more logging materials that can be found by hitting certain trees. There were also some flowers added that can be hard to find if you don’t know where to look.

Players won’t be able to find some of these new materials until they rank their islands up higher, but for now, if their Island Sanctuaries were Rank 10 at the time the patch dropped, they could begin making progress right away and gathering the new materials since the Islekeep’s Hatchet is required for getting the new items from the nodes.

While there are likely more additions to materials for Island Sanctuaries, here is a list of everything we know so far:

Foraging Rank 10 Multicolored Isleblooms



This article will be updated as more information becomes available.