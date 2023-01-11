Where to find Beehive Chips in Final Fantasy XIV Island Sanctuaries

Final Fantasy XIV added a bunch of new content in Patch 6.3 including new quests, a new Alliance Raid, new Extreme Trials, and more. Island Sanctuaries, a small slice of heaven for Warriors of Light to relax, also got an update with some new nodes to farm.

One of the nodes that players can gather on the island is Beehive Chips. This ingredient is used in some of the island’s handicrafts, and stocking up on them is a priority for a lot of players who don’t like to have to think about what they need before they set up their workshops for the week.

Beehive Chips aren’t hard to come by, but players will need an Island Sanctuary that is Rank 10 in order to be able to harvest it. At Rank 10, players get access to the Islekeep’s Iron Hatchet, which will enable them to gather more materials from the wood they chop.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Once you’ve gathered the Beehive Chips once, you’ll be able to see it in your Sanctuary Gathering log, which will show exactly where you need to be in order to get it to drop. If you’re looking for the item for the first time, check the trees around X: 21 Y: 25. Once you’ve gathered it, it’ll show up in your log where you can farm for the item.

Screengrab via Square Enix

The tree you’re looking for is pretty easy to spot since it looks like it has apples on it. It’s a short and stubby tree that will drop the Beehive Chips. There are only a few in the area, so players might need to hit some other nodes to make the trees respawn with more items.