35 years and counting: Final Fantasy set to offer up huge calendar year for fans

A series old enough to have seen the fall of the Berlin Wall is about to have the biggest year in the franchise’s history.

Final Fantasy has been around long enough to get its license twice. But during its 35-year lifespan, 2023 might be its biggest yet. The franchise celebrated its 35th birthday on Twitter, thanking fans and hyping up future endeavors for the series.

“For those who have joined us on this journey, we truly thank you,” they said.

Today marks 35 years of incredible adventures and everlasting memories.



For those who have joined us on this journey, we truly thank you.



There are still plenty of quests to take. We hope you embark on them with us, together.



Thank you, kupo! pic.twitter.com/Aw5LAv9701 — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) December 18, 2022

Fans can look forward to a jam-packed 2023, with Final Fantasy XVI landing in stores on Jun. 22, 2023, and the first six titles in the series earning itself a pixel remaster for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile, and PC.

“There are still plenty of quests to take. We hope you embark on them with us, together,” they added.

Final Fantasy XVI will have an array of different collections for fans to enjoy and, paired with six other titles all with the rumored 2023 release date, next year is going to be one of the biggest years for the franchise as a whole.

We could even be extremely fortunate and receive one more title in the franchise during the 2023 period. Final Fantasy VII’s remaster could be on its way toward the end of 2023, potentially extending into 2024.

Every Final Fantasy release coming in 2023

Final Fantasy XVI (Jun. 23, 2023)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Dec 2023 or early 2024)

Final Fantasy I (Rumored 2023)

Final Fantasy II (Rumored 2023)

Final Fantasy III (Rumored 2023)

Final Fantasy IV (Rumored 2023)

Final Fantasy V (Rumored 2023)

Final Fantasy VI (Rumored 2023)

With seven games already on the conveyor belt, it would be understandable if their schedules were too full to push out one more title in 2023.