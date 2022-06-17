When does Final Fantasy VII Rebirth release?

There is a clear path to the remake's second chapter coming out.

Square Enix rang in Final Fantasy VII’s 25th anniversary by giving fans exactly what they wanted: the first look at FFVII Remake Part 2, revealing some details about the game and its new name—Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

While we didn’t see anything beyond what looks like a few moments of non-action gameplay with some voiceover hinting at where the story of the remake is headed, it was more than some fans were expecting.

Seeing Cloud and Sephiroth walking in what looks to be a more open area interpretation of the Nibelheim flashback from FFVII, along with some plot threads being teased got fans excited and then Square hit them with a haymaker by actually announcing a release window.

Along with Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade releasing on Steam to coincide with the anniversary celebration, fans also got confirmation that FVII Rebirth would release at some point in Winter 2023.

Obviously, game release windows are subject to change and tend to reference odd periods of time compared to other quarterly calendars. Winter 2023 refers to the timeframe between December 2023 and March 2024—a four-month window.

We don’t have an actual date yet, but the first part of the now confirmed FFVII Remake Trilogy was originally supposed to launch on March 3, 2020, before being delayed to April 10 of the same year. That March date is likely what Square is targeting with that Winter 2023 moniker, but don’t be surprised if it ends up slipping to later in 2024 if need be.

This will give Square a huge Final Fantasy title in 2022, 2023, and 2024 with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, Final Fantasy XVI, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth respectively.