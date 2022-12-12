Pixel paradise: Final Fantasy 1 through 6 rumored to be coming to console next year

Final Fantasy fans got some great news earlier today when the ESRB website listed some new ratings for the Pixel Remaster versions of Final Fantasy I, II, III, IV, V, and VI. The games are already released on mobile and PC, but now they might be coming to some new platforms.

This news that the games might be coming to the PS4 and Nintendo Switch comes just a few days before the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy franchise on Dec. 18. Those who follow the franchise are looking for a surprise announcement that day about the new platform for the games.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games are ESRB rated for Switch/PS4 https://t.co/WiMLqZpNlL pic.twitter.com/n5gwfejnvg — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 12, 2022

These Pixel Remasters give fans who didn’t have a chance to experience the original games an opportunity to go back and play them. The first three games were released in July 2021 on PC and mobile, and then the latter three games were released shortly after, giving players the chance to experience all six of the old games.

The reaction to the news was mostly met with people excited that the games might be coming to the Switch. Many feel that these games are suited for on-the-go play, which the Switch is perfect for. Others are annoyed that the Xbox has been completely skipped for these remasters. But given Final Fantasy’s storied history with the PlayStation platform, it isn’t surprising that the gaming giant is getting skipped.

Right now, it hasn’t been officially revealed that the games are coming to the PS4 or the Switch, but fans are expecting the news to become official sometime before or on the 35th anniversary on Dec. 18.