Endurance is one of the SPECIAL stats dwellers have in Fallout Shelter. Although this stat may not be helpful in the early game, it’s crucial for one particular room in the late game and for venturing into the Wastelands.

Recommended Videos

Having dwellers in your vault with high levels of Endurance will be a necessity in the future, and thankfully, there’s a way to train Endurance in Fallout Shelter.

What does Endurance do in Fallout Shelter, explained

Specific armor can increase your Endurance as well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Endurance increases a dweller’s health points (which is essential for surviving dangers and quests in the Wasteland), and it’s required to increase the production speed in the Nuka Cola Bottler room in Fallout Shelter.

Although the room in question is described as creating Nuka Cola, it doesn’t produce Nuka Cola Quantum, which is an item that can be used to traverse the Wastelands for quests quickly. Instead, it actually produces both water and food, which are each essential resources for keeping your dwellers fed and hydrated.

Storage rooms can make use of high endurance Endurance is also the primary stat for storage rooms, but you don’t get resources from this room and assigning dwellers to any stat—even Endurance—doesn’t level them. So, it’s not entirely practical to assign a high-Endurance dweller there (but it does make them happy).

If you’re nearing the endgame and do want to assign your best Endurance dwellers in your Nuka Cola Bottler rooms, or if you want to ensure your dwellers survive dangerous quests in the Wastelands, you’ll need to train them.

How to train your dwellers in Endurance in Fallout Shelter

Each additional Fitness room will cost more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can train your dwellers in Endurance by unlocking and assigning them to the Fitness Room in Fallout Shelter. The Fitness Room unlocks when you have 35 dwellers. Once you’ve built your first room, which will initially cost 600 Caps, you can assign dwellers here to increase their Endurance.

In addition, the speed at which they increase Endurance will improve if you upgrade rooms. It is costly—it ranges from 1,500 Caps up to 9,000, depending on how many rooms and combined rooms you have. Still, it is fairly worth it because having high Endurance dwellers assigned in your Nuka Cola Bottler means you’ll get water and food faster, which in turn leads to keeping your dwellers happy and alive far more easily.

If you were wondering whether Endurance is worth training, it definitely is, and this is everything you need to know about why you should train your dwellers in Endurance and how to do so in Fallout Shelter.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more