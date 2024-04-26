What does the Nuka Cola Bottler do in Fallout Shelter?

In Fallout Shelter, the Nuka Cola Bottler is a room you can unlock once you’re at level 100, and it produces Nuka Cola. However, what many hope it does is produce Nuka Cola Quantum, a crucial resource that helps you speed up the process of your Wasteland missions.

Unfortunately, because these are two very different things, there’s some confusion about what the Nuka Cola Bottler actually produces.

Does the Nuka Cola Bottler produce Nuka Cola Quantum in Fallout Shelter?

It produces water and food. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda

The Nuka Cola Bottler in Fallout Shelter produces Nuka Cola, but in terms of resources, it produces water and food. It does not produce Nuka Cola Quantum.

As it takes being level 100, meaning you have 100 dwellers living inside your vault just to unlock it, producing Nuka Cola Quantum—even if it was only one occasionally—would have been game-changing. Sadly, if you were like me and were hoping it would make a steady supply of Nuka Cola Quantum to help you speed up your Wasteland quest, this isn’t the case.

But that doesn’t mean the Nuka Cola Bottler isn’t worth the price. This bottler produces both water and food, which can help boost your essential resources, especially as you expand your vault and add more dwellers.

Assign dwellers with high Endurance levels at your bottler. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda

Like all rooms, this one requires two dwellers to run. The maximum number of dwellers to run a triple room (three combined rooms) is six. As this is an Endurance room, it’s best to assign Dwellers who are highly proficient in Endurance to run these rooms to ensure you get even more resources. But if you don’t have any dwellers with a lot of Endurance, you can build a Fitness Room and assign dwellers there, as this will train their Endurance.

So, if you were hoping the Nuka Cola Bottler produced Nuka Cola Quantum, it sadly does not. However, it still produced the necessary resources for your vault.

