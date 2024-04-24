How to solve the Freedom Trail code puzzle in Fallout 4

As part of the main quest line in Fallout 4, you have to find the Railroad, and that means solving the code puzzle at the end of the Freedom Trail to unlock access to their hideout.

Reaching the code puzzle itself is relatively simple, though there will be plenty of ghouls and super mutants in your path as you explore the remnants of the city of Boston in Fallout 4. Once you reach the puzzle, solving it is relatively simple as well.

Where is the Freedom Trail in Fallout 4?

Tour Bot isn’t much help. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Freedom Trail starts in Boston Common, and can be found using the quest marker provided by the Road to Freedom quest. This quest can be picked up by overhearing NPC conversations in Diamond City or Goodneighbor after getting to those places from your settlement, talking to Diamond City guards, or via the Join the Railroad holotape.

Where is the Freedom Trail code puzzle in Fallout 4?

Follow the light. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Freedom Trail code puzzle is at the end of the Freedom Trail, if you can believe it. Starting at the Railroad marker and the Tour Bot in Boston Commons, follow the red-brick Freedom Trail through the city, past areas like the Massachusetts State House. There will be times where big piles of debris block the path, but no sharp turns are covered; so as long as you keep going the same direction, the Freedom Trail will pick back up. Red paint will also take over instead of the red brick in certain parts.

When the Freedom Trail ends at a statue, head past it and into Old North Church. Take a right once inside the main gathering area and head down to the basement. Follow the Railroad’s lantern icons until you find another Freedom Trail Marker. This is the code puzzle.

What is the Railroad code needed to solve the Freedom Trail puzzle?

The code for the Freedom Trail code puzzle is “Railroad.” The puzzle features a spinning ring with the words “The Freedom Trail” and “Boston,” and you can use these letters to spell out the word Railroad, hitting the big central button after every letter.

Once the password is entered, a secret passage will open revealing the entrance to the Railroad, allowing you to continue the quest and meet the faction.

