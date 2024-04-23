Fallout 4 worker working on crops
Fallout 4: How to assign workers in your Settlement

We all work together.
Edward Strazd
Published: Apr 23, 2024

Busy Settlement is a happy Settlement, especially when there’s almost nothing left of the world we once knew. To keep the workers in your Settlement busy in Fallout 4, you have to assign them to stations, and here’s how to do that.

How to assign workers in Fallout 4

Sturges walking in the hallway in Fallout 4
No slacking off. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Assigning workers in Fallout 4 can do wonders for productivity. If it’s a new settlement, you must ensure it has a steady supply of energy, food, and water. And some of that is impossible unless you assign workers to dedicated stations.

Here’s how to assign workers in Fallout 4:

  1. Open the Workshop menu.
  2. Aim at the worker and select Command.
  3. Go to the resource/station, aim at it, and select Assign.

If you’re assigning workers to resources, like crops, you can assign them to multiple crops at once. Select the worker and the crops the same way, and they will work on all of them.

Sometimes, the game can be buggy and slow to show if the worker has been assigned. Wait a moment and hover over them to check. If there’s a green resource icon, the worker is assigned. When hovering over an assigned worker, their station will be highlighted so you can check which station they are working at.

Once assigned, the worker will periodically go to the station and work. Not all the settlers can be commanded and assigned, though. For example, your current companion and Mama Murphy can’t work in the Settlement.

How to unassign workers in Fallout 4

To unassign a worker from the station, you have to either assign them to another station or store the station they’re currently assigned to in the Workshop. It’s frustrating, but at least you’re not losing any materials, like Copper, when storing the building.

Here’s how to store a building in Fallout 4:

  1. Open the Workshop menu.
  2. Aim at the station.
  3. Select Store and confirm it.

Next time you decide to build this station, you’ll see a number in the Workshop menu indicating how many of them you have stored. Building the station will automatically take it from the storage, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally building a new one.

How to scrap junk In Fallout 4
An image of Junk Items Being Scrapped in Fallout 4
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to scrap junk In Fallout 4
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid Apr 23, 2024
What is the max level in Fallout 4? Answered
Vault 111 in fallout 4
Category: Fallout
Fallout
What is the max level in Fallout 4? Answered
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 23, 2024
How to wait in Fallout 4
Sanctuary in Fallout 4 with Curie, main character, two-headed-cow, and the Minutemen
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to wait in Fallout 4
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 23, 2024
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.