How to farm Copper fast in Fallout 4

Building a Wasteland empire in the Commonwealth requires a lot of resources. One of these resources is Copper, and here’s how to farm it fast in Fallout 4.

Best ways to farm Copper in Fallout 4

Loot the Wasteland

This one has some Copper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to farm Copper in Fallout 4 is by collecting junk that contains Copper. I recommend tagging the Copper for search in your inventory. You can do that by following these steps:

Open your junk inventory. Switch to Component View. Select Copper and press Tag for Search.

From now on, every item that contains Copper will have a magnifying glass icon next to it. Just make sure you’re not tracking any other materials if you don’t need them. Head out into the Wasteland and start looting everything in sight. You might even stumble upon something more valuable, like the Fusion Core.

You can find Copper almost anywhere, but Wattz Consumer Electronics and Cabot House are two of the best locations. Both have plenty of junk that contains Copper, like Bulbs and Lamps.

Get the Scrapper Perk and loot Pipe weapons

Farm everything you need for building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While searching for junk, pick up any modified Pipe weapons from Raiders or other enemies you encounter. Some weapon modifications contain Copper, and you can extract the resource by scrapping them at the Weapons Workbench. There are numerous enemies in almost any location, so you’ll be swimming in these weapons very soon.

Before heading out, make sure you have the Scrapper Perk. It’s available at Intellect level five and allows you to salvage uncommon materials, including Copper, when scrapping weapons and armor. Without it, you won’t be able to get what you need when scrapping Pipe weapons.

Buy Shipments of Copper

Not the cheapest way to get resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you need Copper in industrial quantities, you can always buy Shipments of Copper from vendors across the Commonwealth. One of the vendors is Arturo, who runs the weapons shop in the Diamond City Market. Each Shipment of Copper contains 25 Copper and costs around 400 Caps.

Buy the Copper, fast-travel to Sanctuary or any other settlement, and wait 24 to 48 hours for the stock to refresh. Head back to Arturo and buy more Copper. Rinse and repeat until you have everything you need. It’s a great way to quickly farm Copper if you’re in the endgame or have a big stash of Caps.

