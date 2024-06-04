How to get Chinese Stealth Armor in Fallout 4

If you heard about the Chinese Stealth Armor and couldn’t find it in Fallout 4, you might be missing a couple of steps before you can even unlock it in the game. This is an armor found in previous Fallout games—Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas—but you can also have it in Fallout 4.

Is the Chinese Stealth Armor in Fallout 4 free?

This armor costs real money. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In short, no. You have to pay for the Chinese Stealth Armor in the Creation Club for 400 Creation Credits. It isn’t part of a DLC, as it’s more of an official paid mod. You only have the option to purchase the 500 Creation Credits, costing you $4.99, leaving you with 100 credits to spend on something on sale or two Pip-Boy Paint Jobs.

The Chinese Stealth Armor was released back in 2017 when the Fallout 4 Creation Club went live, alongside other apparel such as the Modular Military Backpack and Morgan’s Space Suit based on the 2017 Prey game.

After you buy the add-on, you can unlock the Can You See Me Now quest with the log entry explaining Gunners found the armor and you should steal it before they figure out how to use it. Just search for the quest in the Data tab in your Pip-Boy.

Where is the Chinese Stealth Armor in Fallout 4?

Just head south. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Chinese Stealth Armor is located at the South Boston Military Checkpoint. You might have already discovered the place if you bought the featured mod after playing the game for a while. It’s south of Goodneighbor, west of the South Boston Police Department and Gwinnett Brewery, and east of Big John’s Salvage. You’ll know you are in the right place when you hear a repeating message about the safe house.

Once you get to the South Boston Military Checkpoint, you’ll have to fight against gunners in the area. You’ll find the Chinese Stealth Armor inside the bunker in a green truck with a star on it. With it, there will also be Caps, a weapon, and junk.

Chinese Stealth Armor stats in Fallout 4

It’s a cool-looking armor. Images via Jspoelstra. Remix by Nádia Linhares

As the name suggests, the Chinese Stealth Armor already comes with the stealth camouflage system integrated, which means you become nearly invisible when crouching. Here are the Chinese Stealth Armor stats in Fallout 4:

DR: 60.

60. ER: 0.

0. RR: 0.

You can modify it in an armor workbench and apply the ballistic weave mod, which increases the defensive stat several levels, depending on your Armorer rank.

