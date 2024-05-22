Fallout 4 The Battle of Bunker Hill quest guide – Who should you side with?

The Battle of Bunker Hill is a pivotal quest in Fallout 4 that influences the game’s main storyline and affects your relationship with many factions.

The quest is quite short, but there are multiple ways to complete it. So, in this guide, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about The Battle of Bunker Hill mission in Fallout 4.

The Battle of Bunker Hill Fallout 4 quest guide

After the events of the Synth Retention mission, commissioned by your Father, speak to him at the Institute and he’ll assign you your next task. Father asks you to retrieve the escaped Synths who are taking refuge with the Railroad in the small town of Bunker Hill.

Speak with the Father and retrieve the Synths. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can choose to obey Father’s orders and return the escapees from Bunker Hill while killing members of the Railroad faction members, or choose to go behind his back and inform the Brotherhood of Steel or the Railroad of your orders. Choosing any of the three options has a substantial impact on your relationship with the factions, and ultimately leads to different endings.

How to side with the Institute in Fallout 4

To side with the Institute, simply follow the objectives given to you. Reach Bunker Hill, speak with Curser, and retrieve the Synths. Upon arrival, there will be a shootout happening between the members of the Brotherhood of Steel and the Railroad. You can choose to avoid the battle or go in guns-blazing to wipe out everyone. Choosing to kill everyone will hinder your relationship with the factions.

Don’t shoot anyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head toward the building marked on your map and reach the underground digsite using the ladder. Make it through the gunfire without shooting anyone and use the catwalk on the raised platform to reach the second platform where the Synths are stationed. Read the Synth their rights and return to Father at the Institute to mark the quest complete.

How to side with the Brotherhood of Steel in Fallout 4

If you plan to disobey Father and stay loyal to the Brotherhood, speak with the leader, Elder Maxson, stationed on the Prydwen. Inform him about Father’s orders and travel to Bunker Hill. This time, there will be a shootout going on between the members of the Institute and the Railroad.

Don’t spare anyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the building where the Synths are taking refuge. Use the catwalk to reach the second floor and shoot the four refugees before escaping. Once you’re in the clear, speak with Maxson to show your loyalty to the Brotherhood of Steel and finish the quest.

How to side with the Railroad in Fallout 4

After receiving the orders from Father, head over to the Old Church North where the Railroad headquarters are stationed, and speak with Desdemona. Like siding with the Brotherhood of Steel, you’ll need to head over to Bunker Hill and find the Synths. This time, however, instead of returning or killing them, choose to spare them.

Bite back the Institute. Svreenshot by Dot Esports

Escape from the area and meet Desdemona to end the Battle of Bunker Hill quest in Fallout 4.

How to side with the Minutemen in Fallout 4

Like the other factions, you can also inform Preston Garvey, housed at the Sanctuary, to side with the Minutemen. The Minutemen will help you protect the Synths. If you plan on killing them instead, the faction retains a neutral stance and goes along with your decision. After dealing with the Synths, visit Father or Preston to complete the mission.

Who should you side with in Fallout 4 ?

The decision to side with any of the four factions solely depends on you. if you’re lenient towards Father and want to experience the Insititute’s vision for the future, go ahead and return the Synths. Doing so will result in your character developing a stronger bond with the faction, and you’ll gain the ability to build a settlement in the Institute.

There’s only one side. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

If you want see a more disciplined Commonwealth, speak with the Brotherhood of Steel’s leader and wipe out the Synths, which ultimately leads to a more diligent regime. However, aiding the Brotherhood will cause massive damage to your relationship with the rest of the factions.

The Minutemen have a neutral stance toward the major decisions you make in Fallout 4. If you want to get the Minutemen’s ending, inform Preston about Father’s orders and continue with the mission.

Lastly, aiding the Synths leads you toward the Railroad’s side. If you want to see them win and bring equality to the Commonwealth, siding with them is the right decision.

