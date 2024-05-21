The Marine Armor is one of the many items found in the vast expanses of the Far Harbor DLC for Fallout 4, offering you unparalleled defense against the morbid threats lurking in the remorseless radioactive fog.

Recommended Videos

If you plan on becoming an unstoppable force while trying to survive the horrifying creatures lurking on the island of Far Harbor, the Marine Armor is your best bet. Here’s how you can get it in Fallout 4.

How to get the Marine Armor in Fallout 4 Far Harbor

There are a handful of variants for the armor and a plethora of ways to acquire it in the Far Harbor DLC. One of the main methods to get the Marine Armor Suit is simply to purchase it from Kane, residing in the Nucleus building, north of the ruined Radio Tower and east of the Zephyr Ridge Camp.

Now that’s a Marine Armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Approach Kane in a friendly manner and he’ll sell you one of the extra Zealot Marine Armors without the Helmet for a few hundred Bottle Caps. The price varies depending on your Charisma levels and other perks equipped.

Alternatively, if you don’t plan on paying the merchant, there’s a sinister way of acquiring the Zealot Marine Armor in Fallout 4: Kill all of the Children of Light wearing the Marine Armor near the Nucleus and loot the armor of their bodies.

If none of these methods float your boat, you can always go on a search to locate the pieces for the Assault Marine Armor in Far Harbor.

All Marine Armor piece locations in Fallout 4

There are a total of four Marine Armor pieces locked inside trunks around the island of Far Harbor that reward you with the Assault Marine Armor in Fallout 4. However, to unlock the trunks, all five of DiMa’s memories need to be recovered during the Best Left Forgotten quest. The locations for these parts are mentioned below.

Find the wreckage and collect the armor pieces. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tip: While swimming in the water, wear a hazmat suit or any other form of layering to protect yourself from the water’s radiation.

Edition Number Piece Location 01 Assault Marine Arms From the Grand Harbor Hotel’s coast, swim east to the abandoned ship wreckage to find this piece inside the wreck. 02 Assault Marine Legs Swim to the destroyed ship submerged underwater west of the Children of Light. The trunk will be placed in the main deck of the ship. 03 Assault Marine Helmet and Torso Head to the coast southwest of the Rayburn Point hotel and swim towards the orange container to find the left arm of the Marine Armor.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more