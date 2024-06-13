How to fix Lookup Failed! error in Fallout 76

One of the most common Fallout 76 error codes is the Lookup Failed! technical issue, and we have the main solution if you’re struggling with this headache.

Fallout 76’s wicked wasteland continues to flourish with one major content expansion update after another. From Skyline Valley to the inevitable future updates, Fallout 76 is ever-expanding and ever-changing.

Like war, one thing that never changes is the existence and continued torment courtesy of the Lookup Failed! error in Fallout 76—and we aim to fix this for you.

Lookup Failed! error in Fallout 76 solution, explained

The general consensus is the Lookup Failed! error is due to the user having outdated mods, meaning you need to update your mods for the original content to show correctly.

On Fallout 76’s Discord and subreddit, contributors are saying the same thing about the Lookup Failed! error—your mods are out of date and causing the issue.

You know if you’re experiencing the hitch because you see “LOOKUP FAILED!” when there should be an item’s description or something similar. So, to fix it, try one of these answers.

Manage your Strings Folder

On a post concerning the subject, user u/SuddenlyCthulhu had this to say on Reddit: “You need to update your Strings mod. Head over to Nexus and look at your downloaded mods and see what needs updating!”

However, we understand not everything is straightforward in life, so if updating isn’t an option right now, there’s another way you can alleviate the problem.

Disable mods

Yes, until they’re updated or you get the chance to update them, it’s worth disabling your mods until the update happens. Doing so should provide a quick and easy fix for the Lookup Failed! error.

Hopefully one of these two solutions helped, and if you want more Fallout 76 content, check out how to find Scorched, Gulpers, and Mirelurks.

