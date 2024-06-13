Scorched in Fallout 76
Remixed by Dot Esports
Category:
Fallout

Where to find Scorched in Fallout 76

May this aid you in Scorched-hunting.
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 02:03 am

The Scorched are the result of the Scorched Plague that swept Appalachia before the events of Fallout 76. These are mutated humans with green ultracite crystals protruding from their skins.

Recommended Videos

While the Scorched are a common enemy in Fallout 76, you usually need to hunt them in large quantities for certain quests and seasonal challenges. Here we’ve collated their spawn locations so you don’t have to wander around Appalachia and instead, can fast travel straight around the map to tick off your Scorch hunting goals.

All Scorched locations in Fallout 76

Scorched with the Vampire costume in Fallout 76 Spooky Holiday Event
Seasonal events spruce up the Scorched. Image via Bethesda
LocationRegionApproximate Scorch Count
Morgantown Airport terminal building interiorThe Forest26
Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06The Forest25
Thunder Mountain Power PlantThe Mire22
Camden ParkAsh Heap21
AVR Medical Center interiorThe Forest21
Wavy Willard’s Water ParkToxic Valley20
Valley Galleria interiorThe Mire20
Top of the WorldSavage Divide19
HelvetiaThe Forest16
Pleasant Valley Ski Resort/Pleasant Valley CabinsSavage Divide15
Tyler County FairgroundsThe Forest15
Bolton GreensThe Forest15
Greg’s Mine SupplyThe Forest15
Morgantown AirportThe Forest13
Morgantown TrainyardThe Forest13
Charleston Capitol Courthouse interiorThe Forest12
MosstownThe Mire12
SuttonThe Forest12
Ranger District Office/Ranger LookoutCranberry Bog11
Palace of the Winding PathSavage Divide10
Fissure site Prime/Drop site V9/Glassed cavern exteriorCranberry Bog10
Summersville DamThe ForestNine
Camp VentureThe MireNine
AVR Medical Center exteriorThe ForestEight
Poseidon power substation PX-01The ForestSeven
Fort DefianceCranberry BogSix
Valley Galleria exteriorThe MireSix
White Powder Winter SportsThe ForestFive
Charleston Capitol Courthouse exteriorThe ForestThree

In addition to the various locations listed above, all active Fissure sites also have Scorched spawns where they pop up. You can encounter additional Scorched enemies summoned by the Scorchbeast in these Fissure sites.

You can also encounter the Scorched at certain public events. These are marked on your map as yellow hexagons with an exclamation mark.

The Fallout 76 events where they can appear include:

  • Distinguished Guests
  • Line in the Sand
  • Grafton Day
  • Protest March
  • Scorched Earth
  • Distant Thunder
  • Surface to Air
  • Always Vigilant
  • Collision Course
  • It’s a Trap
  • Bots on Parade
  • Dropped Connection
  • A Real Blast
  • Census Violence
  • Horde Event
  • Defend Workshop
  • Retake Workshop
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
Freelance writer for Dot Esports since May 2023. Started writing about esports and gaming three years ago. English Major. Favorite game: Disco Elysium. Has played an awful lot of Dota 2.
twitter