Where to find Scorched in Fallout 76

The Scorched are the result of the Scorched Plague that swept Appalachia before the events of Fallout 76. These are mutated humans with green ultracite crystals protruding from their skins.
While the Scorched are a common enemy in Fallout 76, you usually need to hunt them in large quantities for certain quests and seasonal challenges. Here we’ve collated their spawn locations so you don’t have to wander around Appalachia and instead, can fast travel straight around the map to tick off your Scorch hunting goals.
All Scorched locations in Fallout 76
|Location
|Region
|Approximate Scorch Count
|Morgantown Airport terminal building interior
|The Forest
|26
|Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06
|The Forest
|25
|Thunder Mountain Power Plant
|The Mire
|22
|Camden Park
|Ash Heap
|21
|AVR Medical Center interior
|The Forest
|21
|Wavy Willard’s Water Park
|Toxic Valley
|20
|Valley Galleria interior
|The Mire
|20
|Top of the World
|Savage Divide
|19
|Helvetia
|The Forest
|16
|Pleasant Valley Ski Resort/Pleasant Valley Cabins
|Savage Divide
|15
|Tyler County Fairgrounds
|The Forest
|15
|Bolton Greens
|The Forest
|15
|Greg’s Mine Supply
|The Forest
|15
|Morgantown Airport
|The Forest
|13
|Morgantown Trainyard
|The Forest
|13
|Charleston Capitol Courthouse interior
|The Forest
|12
|Mosstown
|The Mire
|12
|Sutton
|The Forest
|12
|Ranger District Office/Ranger Lookout
|Cranberry Bog
|11
|Palace of the Winding Path
|Savage Divide
|10
|Fissure site Prime/Drop site V9/Glassed cavern exterior
|Cranberry Bog
|10
|Summersville Dam
|The Forest
|Nine
|Camp Venture
|The Mire
|Nine
|AVR Medical Center exterior
|The Forest
|Eight
|Poseidon power substation PX-01
|The Forest
|Seven
|Fort Defiance
|Cranberry Bog
|Six
|Valley Galleria exterior
|The Mire
|Six
|White Powder Winter Sports
|The Forest
|Five
|Charleston Capitol Courthouse exterior
|The Forest
|Three
In addition to the various locations listed above, all active Fissure sites also have Scorched spawns where they pop up. You can encounter additional Scorched enemies summoned by the Scorchbeast in these Fissure sites.
You can also encounter the Scorched at certain public events. These are marked on your map as yellow hexagons with an exclamation mark.
The Fallout 76 events where they can appear include:
- Distinguished Guests
- Line in the Sand
- Grafton Day
- Protest March
- Scorched Earth
- Distant Thunder
- Surface to Air
- Always Vigilant
- Collision Course
- It’s a Trap
- Bots on Parade
- Dropped Connection
- A Real Blast
- Census Violence
- Horde Event
- Defend Workshop
- Retake Workshop