Where to find Scorched in Fallout 76

The Scorched are the result of the Scorched Plague that swept Appalachia before the events of Fallout 76. These are mutated humans with green ultracite crystals protruding from their skins.

While the Scorched are a common enemy in Fallout 76, you usually need to hunt them in large quantities for certain quests and seasonal challenges. Here we’ve collated their spawn locations so you don’t have to wander around Appalachia and instead, can fast travel straight around the map to tick off your Scorch hunting goals.

All Scorched locations in Fallout 76

Location Region Approximate Scorch Count Morgantown Airport terminal building interior The Forest 26 Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06 The Forest 25 Thunder Mountain Power Plant The Mire 22 Camden Park Ash Heap 21 AVR Medical Center interior The Forest 21 Wavy Willard’s Water Park Toxic Valley 20 Valley Galleria interior The Mire 20 Top of the World Savage Divide 19 Helvetia The Forest 16 Pleasant Valley Ski Resort/Pleasant Valley Cabins Savage Divide 15 Tyler County Fairgrounds The Forest 15 Bolton Greens The Forest 15 Greg’s Mine Supply The Forest 15 Morgantown Airport The Forest 13 Morgantown Trainyard The Forest 13 Charleston Capitol Courthouse interior The Forest 12 Mosstown The Mire 12 Sutton The Forest 12 Ranger District Office/Ranger Lookout Cranberry Bog 11 Palace of the Winding Path Savage Divide 10 Fissure site Prime/Drop site V9/Glassed cavern exterior Cranberry Bog 10 Summersville Dam The Forest Nine Camp Venture The Mire Nine AVR Medical Center exterior The Forest Eight Poseidon power substation PX-01 The Forest Seven Fort Defiance Cranberry Bog Six Valley Galleria exterior The Mire Six White Powder Winter Sports The Forest Five Charleston Capitol Courthouse exterior The Forest Three

In addition to the various locations listed above, all active Fissure sites also have Scorched spawns where they pop up. You can encounter additional Scorched enemies summoned by the Scorchbeast in these Fissure sites.

You can also encounter the Scorched at certain public events. These are marked on your map as yellow hexagons with an exclamation mark.

The Fallout 76 events where they can appear include:

Distinguished Guests

Line in the Sand

Grafton Day

Protest March

Scorched Earth

Distant Thunder

Surface to Air

Always Vigilant

Collision Course

It’s a Trap

Bots on Parade

Dropped Connection

A Real Blast

Census Violence

Horde Event

Defend Workshop

Retake Workshop

