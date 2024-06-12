Gulpers watching their prey in Fallout 76
How to find Gulpers in Fallout 76

The mutated salamanders are everywhere if you look in the right places.
In the aftermath of the apocalyptic West Virginia, survival requires navigating the hazards of Appalachia and understanding the creatures that roam it. One such creature, the Gulper, is a powerful amphibian that can challenge even the most experienced players in Fallout 76.

This guide is designed to assist you in locating Gulpers efficiently, whether your goal is to complete missions, gather resources, or simply enjoy the hunt.

Gulper locations in Fallout 76

Gulpers hung upside down like a bat in Fallout 76.
Kill them before they kill you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gulpers are large salamanders who turned hostile after the nuclear mutation got to them in Fallout 76. Similar to Mirelurks, Gulpers possess thick skin, powerful melee attacks, and agility to escape your arsenal. These amphibians often inhabit swampy or forested areas, blending into their surroundings.

Due to their high level of blending in, finding them can become quite a hassle. To make things easier, we’ve listed the locations where these lizard creatures can be found and skinned for their loot.

Edition numberLocationWhere to go
01Dyer ChemicalThere are chances of sighting two to three Gulpers near the Dyer Chemical factory
02Dolly Sods PlaygroundYou can potentially find a few Gulpers roaming around right next to the riverbed.
03High Land MarshThere’s the sighting of a group of Gulpers fighting Mirelurks near the jungle of High and Marsh.
04Treehouse VillageSouth from the Dolly Sods playground, you can potentially find glowing Gulpers lurking around
05Dabney HomesteadIn the western section of West Virginia, travel to the area of Dabney Homestead to encounter these creatures.
06The MireRoam around the Mire to find a couple of Gulpers hung upside down in the forested area.
06Gulper LagoonAs the name suggests, the region of Giulper Lagoon is filled with Gulpers that respawn every time you hop on a session. While heading there, make sure to bring all the artillery because the whole pack will come after you.

While these are the prime locations to find Gulpers in Fallout 76, players can also find them during certain events and missions in the game. The Spin the Wheel weekly event tends to spawn a lot of Gulpers to hunt down.

