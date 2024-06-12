How to find Gulpers in Fallout 76

In the aftermath of the apocalyptic West Virginia, survival requires navigating the hazards of Appalachia and understanding the creatures that roam it. One such creature, the Gulper, is a powerful amphibian that can challenge even the most experienced players in Fallout 76.

This guide is designed to assist you in locating Gulpers efficiently, whether your goal is to complete missions, gather resources, or simply enjoy the hunt.

Gulper locations in Fallout 76

Kill them before they kill you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gulpers are large salamanders who turned hostile after the nuclear mutation got to them in Fallout 76. Similar to Mirelurks, Gulpers possess thick skin, powerful melee attacks, and agility to escape your arsenal. These amphibians often inhabit swampy or forested areas, blending into their surroundings.

Due to their high level of blending in, finding them can become quite a hassle. To make things easier, we’ve listed the locations where these lizard creatures can be found and skinned for their loot.

Edition number Location Where to go 01 Dyer Chemical There are chances of sighting two to three Gulpers near the Dyer Chemical factory 02 Dolly Sods Playground You can potentially find a few Gulpers roaming around right next to the riverbed. 03 High Land Marsh There’s the sighting of a group of Gulpers fighting Mirelurks near the jungle of High and Marsh. 04 Treehouse Village South from the Dolly Sods playground, you can potentially find glowing Gulpers lurking around 05 Dabney Homestead In the western section of West Virginia, travel to the area of Dabney Homestead to encounter these creatures. 06 The Mire Roam around the Mire to find a couple of Gulpers hung upside down in the forested area. 06 Gulper Lagoon As the name suggests, the region of Giulper Lagoon is filled with Gulpers that respawn every time you hop on a session. While heading there, make sure to bring all the artillery because the whole pack will come after you.

While these are the prime locations to find Gulpers in Fallout 76, players can also find them during certain events and missions in the game. The Spin the Wheel weekly event tends to spawn a lot of Gulpers to hunt down.

