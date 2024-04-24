How to farm Ceramic fast in Fallout 4

There are countless materials in Fallout 4 you can collect and use to build weapons, armor, and even furniture. Ceramic is one of the many junk items you’ll need to make weapon and armor mods and upgrade your power armor sets.

Although Ceramic is an easy junk item to get, the items that contain it are mostly ignored when looting across the Commonwealth, so it’s common to keep running out of it. But don’t worry, because there are ways to get Ceramic in Fallout 4 really fast.

How to get Ceramic in Fallout 4

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Ceramic can be bought or scraped from items you find in the world, like any other junk item in Fallout 4. The best way to get Ceramic is by collecting coffee cups and ashtrays since you’ll easily find them in large numbers across the Wasteland’s dozens of abandoned houses.

Other items to keep an eye on are teapots, vases and bowls. They are less likely to be found while exploring, but they will get you more ceramics when scraped. Here are all the items that have Ceramic in Fallout 4 and how much you get from them:

Item with Ceramic How much Ceramic you get Teapot Five Vase Three Bowl Two Ceramic Bowl Two Floral bud vase Two Teal vaulted vase Two Floral rounded vase Two Red plate Two Teal vaulted vase Two Teacup Two Umbrella stand Two Unused Ashtray Two Bathtub Two Ashtray One Coffee cup One Dirty ashtray One High-powered magnet One Toilet One Sink One

Best places to farm Ceramic in Fallout 4

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The best way to get Ceramic is by collecting coffee cups and the best place to get them is from dinners. Another place is vaults, especially Vault 95, which is southwest of Boston, and Vault 114 in Backbay. You’ll find over 40 coffee cups and several ashtrays in each of these valuts. Police departments also have a large number of coffee cups, such as the South Boston Police Department in Boston.

As seen in the table above, vases can get you two to three Ceramic and a good place to find several of them is Wildwood Cemetery, located north of Covenant. It is the weird city that requires you to answer questions before entering.

If you don’t want to spend much time looking for those items to get Ceramic, you can head to Diamond City and buy shipments of 25 Ceramic from Myrna and Percy or go to Crater Atom and buy the shipment from Brother Ogden. Their stock replenishes after one to three days; if you have spare caps, you can buy the shipment, sleep, buy more, and repeat the process.

Mr. Handy at the Science Center gift shop in Cambridge and the caravan merchant Trashcan Carla near Bunker Hill sell shipments of 50 Ceramic. It is possible to get even more of it at once, but they are harder to find, and you can’t fast travel since the Science Center gift shop is unmarked and Trashcan Carla always moves around.

Duplication glitch and console command

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you don’t mind using glitches to get more junk items, there is a duplicating glitch you can use to quickly get more Ceramic in Fallout 4. I tested this and couldn’t replicate it, but several players were able to use it recently, so it’s worth a try.

Here’s the step-by-step on how to do the duplication glitch on any platform to farm ceramics fast:

Drop ceramic in bulk on the ground while in a settlement. Enter Workshop mode. Look at the ceramic on the ground and press the scrap and store buttons one after the other to open both the scrap and move pop-up screens. Confirm both screens while holding the Move button and then release it. Check the Workshop to see the item doubled in number.

If this glitch doesn’t work for you, you can use console commands to add it to your inventory. This only works on PC, however. Here’s what you have to do to use console commands in Fallout 4 to get 100 Ceramic:

Press either the tilde (~) or apostrophe (‘) key. Type player.additem [000aec5e] [100] Press enter. Close the console by pressing the tilde or apostrophe again.

