Fallout 4 Old Guns quest guide – How to get the artillery defense system

After defeating the giant Murluck Queen and taking back the Castle for the Minutemen in Fallout 4, Ronnie Shaw will ask your help to arm the occupied monument with defenses against Raiders in the Old Guns quest.

There are a few steps to this quest, so we’ll go over everything you need to complete this mission in Fallout 4.

Old Guns Fallout 4 quest guide

Locate Ronnie Shaw and speak with her

Need your help setting up defenses around the Castle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing the Taking Independence mission, head over to the courtyard of the Castle to find Ronnie, a veteran Minutemen wearing a green uniform, holding a musket. Introduce yourself to her, and she’ll inform you about a security room underneath the Castle that unlocks the entrance doors to the armory. Luckily for Ronnie, she knows the way in.

Gain access to the tunnels

Use Workshop Mode to clear out the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow Ronnie to the western section of the Castle to find the security room through the underground tunnels. However, upon arriving, the entrance will be blocked off by rubble. Enter the Workshop Mode and scrap the rubble to forge a path to the tunnels. Once the rubble is scrapped, continue forward with Ronnie taking the lead as the quest will not advance if the old gal doesn’t tag along.

Explore the tunnels

The tunnels are filled with precious supplies, including a few Fusion Cores and Fusion Cells for your Power Armor, guarded by landmines and sentry turrets. Since the tunnels aren’t deep, navigating through them is fairly easy. As for Ronnie, she’s an unkillable character, meaning the defenses won’t impact her.

Defeat Sarge and unlock the security door

That’s a leader’s outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the end of the tunnels is the locked security room holding access codes to the armory with a sentry bot waiting to defend it. The sentry bot is known as Sarge holstering dual sentry guns on its back. The easiest way to get rid of the bot is to throw explosives at it or use a high-tier weapon such as the Spray n’ Pay to deplete its health. Try to stay in cover using the brick pillars when Sarge starts firing.

Once Sarge is defeated, head back to Ronnie at the end of the tunnels to access the security room. Inside the room, Ronnie will enter the codes to the armory that will give you access to the artillery defense systems in the Old Guns quest. You can also loot the Minutemen general outfit from the corpse lying inside the room.

Access the armory

Blueprints for the artillery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you’ve inserted the codes, head back the way you came in to find the steel door for the armory unlocked. Head inside the armory to find the parts for the artillery and some good supplies, including ammunition, explosives, and resources.

It won’t count towards stealing if you take the supplies from the armory, so feel free to loot as much as you can.

Setup the artillery

That’s the sweet spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Take the schematics for the artillery and head over to the small hill above the armory to find a circular spot for setting up the defense system. To craft the artillery, you’ll be required the following supplies:

Four Oil

Four Screw

16 Steel

Four Concrete

Six Gear

Five Spring

Four Wood

You can acquire all these resources from the armory except for Wood. To find the resource, roam around the Castle and pick up a few branches lying around. Once the resources are collected, open the Workshop and scroll to Special to find the artillery. Place it in the designated spot to further progress with the Old Guns quest in Fallout 4.

Test the artillery

With everything now good to go, assign one of the settlers to the artillery and head out of the Castle to test the newly crafted defense system. Throw a smoke grenade in an open area to signal the artillery of a threat. A blue smoke will erupt from the grenade, followed by six massive explosions in the vicinity.

Speak with Preston

Welcome to the faction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last objective to end the Old Guns quest is to speak with Preston. Open up your Pip-Boy and search under the Settlers tab to find Preston. Inform Preston about the artillery defense report to end the quest in Fallout 4. Once you’ve finished the mission, you’ll find Ronnie Hsaw as a vendor in the Castle and unlock the schematics to create the artillery in your settlements.

