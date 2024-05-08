How to get Fusion Cores in Fallout 4

In the desolate wasteland of Fallout 4‘s Commonwealth, Vault Dwellers and scavengers search for the most scarce resource: Fusion Cores. These Fusion Cores are batteries that power up the hulking Power Armor sets, transforming them into an unstoppable force of annhilation.

Since there’s no way to recharge these Fusion Cores, players must venture out on a search to find them for their Power Armors. Sure, players can spend a chunk of bottlecaps with vendors to easily acquire a few Fusion Cores, but the Commonwealth is a huge wasteland where retailers for this source of energy are hard to find.

That is why we’ve taken the liberty to list down a bunch of locations where players can score some free Fusion Cores in Fallout 4.

All Fusion Core Locations in Fallout 4

Location How to get Number of Fusion Cores 01 Milton Paking Garage Head to the fourth floor of the parking space and look towards the metal shelf on the west to find four fusion cores: one on the shelf, one under it, and two next to the Mini Nuke placed on the ground. Four 02 The Castle Enter the Castle and defeat Surge to find three Fusion Cores in the lab area. Three 03 Four Leaf Fishpacking Plant Three Fusion Cores can be found on the rooftop of the plant. Use the staircase to reach the rooftop and lockpick the door to find the cores. Three 04 Greentech Genetics Lockpick the door on the first floor of the building to acquire two Fusion Cores. Another core can be found on the third floor next to the elevator. Three 05 Robotics Disposal Ground Self destruct the Senrty robot by using the terminal in the main bunker. Exploding the robot will get you a Fusion Core. Loot the chest next to the destroyed robot to score another core in Fallout 4. Two 06 The Institute Two Fusion Cores can be found in the building, one in the Maintenance room and one in the Old Robotics lab. Two 07 Lonely Chapel Head inside the basement of the church and go past the two turrets to find a core inside the tool box. Check the locked room in the eastern section of the basement to locate another core. Two 08 National Guard Training Yard Check the locked trunks in the yard to find two cores. Two 09 Walden Pond Unlock the suitcase placed next to the debris to find two Fusion Cores. Two 10 The Prydwen Inside the crashed airspace, loot the Power Armor suits to find two cores. Two 11 The Switchboard In the basement of the Switchboard, one core can be found inside the generator and another behind the master difficulty locked door. Two 12 D.B Technical Highscool Inside one of the lockers on the eastern section of the school’s hallway. One 13 Arcjet Systems Next to the elevator on the first floor. One 14 Big John’s Salvage A Fusion Core can be found next the toolkit in the main yard. One 15 Fallon’s Departmental Store On the rooftop next to the generator. One 16 Layton’s Towers One Fusion Core can be spotted next to the debris on the first floor of the building. One 17 Massachusetts State House Found in the basement, next to the generator. One 18 Cambridge Polymer Labs Head inside the director’s room to find one next to the terminal One 19 Old North Church Found in the main yard of the Church inside a trunk One 20 Atom Cats Garage Inside the garage, next to the trunks. One 21 Gunner’s plaza On the rooftop, next to the terminal. One 22 Kendall Hospital In the basement of the destroyed hospital. One 23 Super Duper Mart Back of the mart, next to the generator. One 24 Museum of Freedom Head inside the security room at the back of the museum on the first floor. One 25 Suffolk County Charter School Inside the basement of the school. One 26 Faneuil Hall On the staircase leading to the rooftop. One 27 Red Rocket Truck Shop Found in the cave underneath the mart. The core will be placed in front of a leaking container. One 28 Mass Fusion Containment Shed Inside the security room on the first floor. One 29 Medford Memorial Hospital in the basement of the hospital next to the generator. One 30 Beacon Bunker Theta Inside the bunker, next to the generator. One 31 Mass Pike Interchange A Fusion core can be found next to the construction lift’s generator on the elevated highway. One

Power Armor suits need power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other ways of getting Fusion Cores in Fallout 4

For players who’ve combed every corner of the wasteland or don’t feel like straying too far from their settlements, there are plenty of other ways to get a hold of Fusion Cores in Fallout 4.

One of the ways is to purchase them directly from vendors that specialise is ammunition, such as Alexis Combes in Vault 81. Vendors usually have a stock of around five fully charged Fusion Cores at a time available for sale.

Only five Fusion Cores available. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another way of acquiring Fusion Cores is by speaking with the Robert MacCready. Recruit the resillient comapnion and have a polite conversation with him to be rewarded with a few cores.

Aside from speaking with companions or purchasing Fusion Cores from vendors, players can also complete a bunch of side quests that give them access to this scarce resource. For instance, completing the Here Kitty, Kitty quest in Vault 81 earns players one Fusion Core.

Lastly, if all things fail, players can always pickpocket The Brotherhood of Steal members or destroy sentry robots to acquire a few extra Fusion Cores for their Power Armor suits.

