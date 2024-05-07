If building settlements is what you fancy, the Picket Fences magazines are a great tool to help bring your designer out in Fallout 4. Picket Fences is a magazine series with multiple issues, each helping in crafting new structures at your settlement workshops.

However, embarking on the journey to acquire these magazines can get a little tedious. Here’s how.

All Picket Fences magazine locations in Fallout 4

Let’s rebuild. Image via Bethesda

There are a total of five Picket Fences magazines scattered across the depths of the wasteland in Fallout 4. Acquiring each edition of the magazine unlocks advanced structures for your settlements ranging from the suburban white garden fences to large statues for decoration purposes. And as always in the Wasteland, be prepared for a fight with enemies around these locations—you can even go pick up some fancy Power Armor.

Edition Number Name Location Perk 01 The House of Tomorrow Head over to the Beantown Brewery, west of the Police Station in the Commonwealth. Head inside the brewery and go upstairs where the office is located. The Picket Fences magazine will be placed on the ground next to the green chest. You’ll now be able to craft white picket fences in your settlement workshops. 02 Modern Hearth! Travel to the Hardware Town building east of the Diamond City Market. This Picket Fences magazine will be placed in the upstairs office of the broken warehouse. Simply use the backrooms to reach the first floor and find the second edition of the magazine placed on the office table. This will unlock high-tech lights for your settlements. 03 Essential Upgrades This Picket Fences magazine can be found in the Saugus Ironworks factory, south of the Parson State Insane Asylum. The magazine will be placed on the top catwalk inside the Blast Furnace chamber below the boiler. This magazine will allow you to build statues in your settlements. 04 Modern Lawn Care! Travel to the Combat Zone situated south of Swarm’s Pond to locate this Picket Fences magazine. The magazine will be placed on top of the bar right in front of the main stage where Cait is recruited. You’ll be able to build potted plants in your settlement’s workshops. 05 Welcome Home Venture to the Western Water Treatment Plant west of Beantown Brewery to locate the fifth Picket Fences magazine. The magazine will be placed inside the metal chamber overlooking the large terminals underneath the facility. Use the elevator in the water plant to reach the office. Unlocking this magazine will let you build patio furniture through your settlements workshops in Fallout 4. 06 Holiday Special (Extra) Visit the Departmental Store near the Milton General Hospital to find the magazine. The Picket Fences magazine will be placed in the open garage behind the store. This magazine edition lets you build Christmas decorations and Christmas-inspired color paints for your weaponry.

