five editions of Picket Fences Magazines in Fallout 4
Screenshot via Dot Esports
Category:
Fallout

All Picket Fences magazine locations in Fallout 4

Time for some renovation.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: May 7, 2024 04:09 pm

If building settlements is what you fancy, the Picket Fences magazines are a great tool to help bring your designer out in Fallout 4. Picket Fences is a magazine series with multiple issues, each helping in crafting new structures at your settlement workshops. 

Recommended Videos

However, embarking on the journey to acquire these magazines can get a little tedious. Here’s how.

All Picket Fences magazine locations in Fallout 4

Citizens on the streets watching as atomic bomb explodes in the backgroud.
Let’s rebuild. Image via Bethesda

There are a total of five Picket Fences magazines scattered across the depths of the wasteland in Fallout 4. Acquiring each edition of the magazine unlocks advanced structures for your settlements ranging from the suburban white garden fences to large statues for decoration purposes. And as always in the Wasteland, be prepared for a fight with enemies around these locations—you can even go pick up some fancy Power Armor.

Edition NumberNameLocationPerk
01The House of TomorrowHead over to the Beantown Brewery, west of the Police Station in the Commonwealth. Head inside the brewery and go upstairs where the office is located. The Picket Fences magazine will be placed on the ground next to the green chest.You’ll now be able to craft white picket fences in your settlement workshops.
02Modern Hearth!Travel to the Hardware Town building east of the Diamond City Market. This Picket Fences magazine will be placed in the upstairs office of the broken warehouse. Simply use the backrooms to reach the first floor and find the second edition of the magazine placed on the office table.This will unlock high-tech lights for your settlements.
03Essential UpgradesThis Picket Fences magazine can be found in the Saugus Ironworks factory, south of the Parson State Insane Asylum. The magazine will be placed on the top catwalk inside the Blast Furnace chamber below the boiler.This magazine will allow you to build statues in your settlements.
04Modern Lawn Care!Travel to the Combat Zone situated south of Swarm’s Pond to locate this Picket Fences magazine. The magazine will be placed on top of the bar right in front of the main stage where Cait is recruited. You’ll be able to build potted plants in your settlement’s workshops.
05Welcome HomeVenture to the Western Water Treatment Plant west of Beantown Brewery to locate the fifth Picket Fences magazine. The magazine will be placed inside the metal chamber overlooking the large terminals underneath the facility. Use the elevator in the water plant to reach the office.Unlocking this magazine will let you build patio furniture through your settlements workshops in Fallout 4.
06Holiday Special (Extra)Visit the Departmental Store near the Milton General Hospital to find the magazine. The Picket Fences magazine will be placed in the open garage behind the store.This magazine edition lets you build Christmas decorations and Christmas-inspired color paints for your weaponry.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Angler locations in Fallout: 76
Image of a player character crouching down in swampy water with an Angler charging towards her. There is a layer of fog and mist covering the water.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
All Angler locations in Fallout: 76
Gordon Bicker Gordon Bicker May 5, 2024
Read Article How to fix the Mysterious Signal bug in Fallout 4
A promotional image of the female Vault Dweller with Dogmeat from Fallout 4
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to fix the Mysterious Signal bug in Fallout 4
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 4, 2024
Read Article Can you kill Liberty Prime in Fallout 4? Answered
brotherhood of steel knight walking in fallout 4
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Can you kill Liberty Prime in Fallout 4? Answered
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Angler locations in Fallout: 76
Image of a player character crouching down in swampy water with an Angler charging towards her. There is a layer of fog and mist covering the water.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
All Angler locations in Fallout: 76
Gordon Bicker Gordon Bicker May 5, 2024
Read Article How to fix the Mysterious Signal bug in Fallout 4
A promotional image of the female Vault Dweller with Dogmeat from Fallout 4
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to fix the Mysterious Signal bug in Fallout 4
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 4, 2024
Read Article Can you kill Liberty Prime in Fallout 4? Answered
brotherhood of steel knight walking in fallout 4
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Can you kill Liberty Prime in Fallout 4? Answered
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 3, 2024
Author
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.