Fallout 4 X-02 Power Armor: How to complete Speak of the Devil quest

The X-02 Power Armor, also known as the Devil’s Inferno, made its way into Fallout 4 with the next-gen update. Here’s how to complete the new Speak of the Devil quest and get the X-02 Power Armor in Fallout 4.

How to complete the Speak of the Devil quest in Fallout 4

Browse Wattz Electronics store

A fitting poster for sure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step of this Fallout 4 quest is to browse the Wattz Consumer Electronics Store, located northeast of the Kendall Hospital. Head inside and look for Connie’s Note under the The Black Devil poster. Collect the note to proceed to the next step, which is investigating the OMC-810 Relay Tower.

Investigate the OMC-810 Relay Tower

I wonder what happened here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This tower is located further northeast of the Wattz Electronics store. It has a few Enclave Remnants for you to kill and Richie’s corpse with a note. Collect the note and read it from your inventory.

Richie also has an AM holotape on him. Open the OMC-810 terminal to the corpse’s left, extend satellites, and select the Load AM 810 Holotape to transfer the Stars and Stripes Forever file.

Investigate BADTFL Regional Office

End of the road for her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, head to the BADTLF Regional Office, east of the Wattz Consumer Electronics. When you get there, a gang of Rust Devils will be waiting for you. They aren’t particularly strong, but if you’re not careful, you can end up surrounded by them and nearby Super Mutants.

Explore the BADTLF office until you find dead Connie in the interrogation room. On the table, there’s an FM 52.7 Music Catalogue. Pick it up and play it.

Hack the holotape

Can you spot the hint? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The holotape is encrypted and there are multiple ways of hacking it. I recommend you generate the password list (requires Hacking level one) and simply choose the correct password. You can also break the encryption using Hacking level three if you want to.

Here’s the password for the holotape: [e\_di@bl0*p7Z+rK4CkzEsX\@iene

Upload the holotape into OSC-527 Relay Tower terminal

You know the drill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

OSC-527 Relay Tower terminal is located southeast of Diamond City. Head to the tower and upload the holotape just like you did before at the OMC-810 tower and transfer the America the Beautiful file.

Investigate the Boston Police Rationing Site

That’s the entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your final destination is the Boston Police Rationing Site northwest of the OSC-527 tower. The entrance is sealed, but you can use the nearby train and crates to climb on the roof. Follow the right side of the roof to jump on a few crates and end up on the opposite side of the building with a hole big enough to go through.

Head downstairs to the Utility Tunnel and follow the path until you reach a Security Gate with the Power Armor behind it. Interact with the Radio to open the door and grab the coveted X-02 Power Armor.

Oh, and be advised, more Enclave Remnants await you as soon as you grab the armor.

