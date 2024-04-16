Fallout 4 hacking explained – Hacking and Lockpicking guide

Finding good loot is what Fallout 4 is all about, and you can’t let some measly computer or lock stand in the way between you and a new weapon.

In Fallout 4, there are two types of locked items: terminals and locks. Both can be found anywhere in the world and can open doors (quite literally) to many secrets of the wasteland. Below, you will find everything you need to know about hacking and lockpicking in Fallout 4, including what perks you need and how to get good at it.

How to hack in Fallout 4

Hacker perk

Become the hackerman. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At first, you’ll be able to hack Novice terminals scattered across the wasteland. To hack Advanced, Expert, and Master terminals you need to level up the Hacker perk. The perk is located on the fourth level of the skill tree and requires you to invest points into Intelligence.

How to hack a terminal

That’s just a bunch of gibberish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hacking the terminal itself can be a tricky, but fun experience. Find a terminal (they can look like desk computers or be attached to a wall) and interact with it. From there, you will be presented with a screen filled with random symbols and words.

To hack a terminal, you have to choose the correct word on the screen. Whenever you choose a word for the first time, the terminal will show you a Likeness rating of the word. Likeness indicates how many letters from the word you picked match the letters in the password. By match, I mean both the letter and its position in the word.

Here’s a quick example:

Let’s say the correct password is “Save” As the first word, you chose “Gain” The Likeness rating will be one because the letter “a” is second in both words

Tip: Some of the symbols on the screen can also be selected. See if you can select multiple symbols at once (for example, “<+>” as one selection) and then click on them. These symbols can remove one wrong word from the screen or even reset the number of attempts.

Following this method, you have to keep choosing words until you find the right one. Each terminal usually offers four tries before it will lock you out, but don’t worry if you fail. After a short cooldown, you will be able to access the terminal again—but the correct password and the words on the screen will change.

How to lockpick in Fallout 4

Locksmith perk

Can you find a pin big enough to crack a Vault? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Much like with hacking, you need to level up the Locksmith perk to be able to crack locks other than Novice ones. The skill is located on the fourth level of the skill tree as well and requires you to invest points into Perception.

How to pick a lock

Slow and steady. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Picking a lock is more intuitive than hacking a terminal. First, you need a Bobby Pin. Ideally, a few of them. Find the lock and interact with it.

To pick a lock you have to tilt the Bobby Pin to the side and start rotating the lock using your movement keys. If the pin begins to wobble even a little bit, stop turning the lock and change the angle of the pin because if you keep turning, the pin will break. You should eventually find a spot where the lock smoothly turns all the way through.

It takes a bit of time (and Bobby Pins) to get good at lockpicking, and that’s okay. It took me about 15 locks to get the hang of it, so be patient and keep trying.

