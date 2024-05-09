All Power Armor locations in Fallout 4

For all the controversial changes Fallout 4 made to the series’ established formula, the facelift it gave power armor was not among them. It was turned from just another outfit to what felt like a walking tank, but it’s been made rarer to compensate.

If you feel like starting your own hoard of power armor or you simply want to get a mechanized leg up on your enemies, look no further than this comprehensive guide to every power armor location in the game.

Where to find Power Armor in Fallout 4

Listed below is every static power armor spawn in Fallout 4. This doesn’t include power armor worn by enemies or sold by vendors, exclusively covering power armor waiting in the world for you to go pick it up.

While this list covers every power armor spawn in the base game and its two expansions, it does not address Creation Club content like the Hellfire Power Armor, which often comes from their own quests and does not spawn naturally in the world. In addition, the specific armor varies based on your level, with the exception of the unique spawns in Nuka-World and Far Harbor. That means any of these pickups can vary from the basic Raider power armor all the way to the immensely powerful X-01, so it may be worth saving a few of these for later levels.

Location How to get 01 Abandoned Shack Enter the Federal Surveillance Center in the shack’s basement, then look under the stairs. 02 Neponset Park Submerged in the water under the freeway. Look for the helmet poking out! 03 West Roxbury military checkpoint Next to the APC, likely left over from the war. 04 Fort Strong On the mainland side of the bridge, inside the guard post. 05 The Dig During The Big Dig, use Sonya the eyebot to destroy the fragile wall in the room with the fusion core. This is not the wall that leads to the subway, as going that way will advance the quest. 06 Mass Pike Interchange Near the Gunner outpost on the top level. Be careful, as the Gunners can hop into the power armor themselves. 07 South Zone 3 military checkpoint Next to the APC, semi-obscured by shipping containers. 08 National Guard training yard Inside a side room in the Armory that’s locked with a terminal. Level up your Hacker perk or bring Nick Valentine along. 09 Poseidon Energy Turbine 18-F Near the APCs to the northeast, inside the plane wreckage. 10 Robotics Disposal Ground Inside the crashed vertibird to the southeast. 11 Covenant Lake At the very bottom of the lake, next to the crashed vertibird. Good luck getting it out. 12 Fort Hagen township Inside the power armor warehouse at the southern end of town. 13 Murkwater construction site Next to the crashed vertibird, thankfully not submerged. 14 Nahant Sheriff’s Department On the nearby unloading barge, inside the open blue shipping container. 15 National Guard Training Yard Inside the open trailer in the military convoy on the road. 16 Fiddler’s Green Trailer Estates Inside the small, orange-striped trailer. 17 Lexington Being transported inside a locked cage on a train to the west of town. 18 Cambridge outskirts military checkpoint Inside another cage, northwest of the map location. 19 Tenpines Bluff Northeast of the map location, inside a crashed train at the bottom of a cliff. 20 Lake Cochituate Sitting near the edge of the Glowing Sea amidst a ruined military convoy. 21 Morton residence (Nuka-World) Conveniently already inside the power armor station in the garage. 22 Safari Adventure (Nuka-World) Inside a shed in the parking lot, opposite the door. 23 35 Court Inside a locked room on the roof guarded by an Assaultron and a Sentry Bot. Retrieve at your own risk! 24 South Boston Military Checkpoint Inside a locked cage. Bring plenty of bobby pins or have Cait tag along. 25 East Boston Police Station In a cage on the nearby barge, surrounded by APCs. 26 Corvega Assembly Plant Inside a crashed vertibird on a highway south of the assembly plant itself. 27 Atom Cats Garage In the back of the main garage. This suit of power armor technically belongs to the Atom Cats, so you’ll have to either distract them by leading enemies to the location or kill them all yourself. It does have a unique paint job, though, so mass murder might be worth it. 28 Glowing Sea Cave Unguarded inside the cave’s tunnels. 29 Mass Bay Medical Center On the upper levels of the hospital, inside the radiology ward. 30 Museum of Freedom On the roof, next to the crashed vertibird. You’ll likely pick up this suit of power armor as part of the main story if you choose to save Preston Garvey and the Minutemen. 31 The Prydwen Several suits inside the ship’s power armor bay. Taking these will also count as stealing, but stealing technology is sort of the Brotherhood of Steel’s whole thing, so isn’t it just revenge? 32 Vim! Pop factory (Far Harbor) In the power armor repair bay, sporting a unique soda-themed paint job. 33 National Park visitor’s center (Far Harbor) Inside the trailer of the truck to the north. This one also has the Vim! paint job, presumably as part of a bizarre promotional campaign. 34 World of Refreshment (Nuka-World) Inside a display in the main ride. This suit has a unique Nuka-Cola paint job, if you decide you don’t like Vim! 35 Starport Nuka (Nuka-World) Inside the main display, accessible after collecting every Star Core. If you’d rather not do all of that, you can also bring another suit of Power Armor and use the exiting animation to clip through the display and grab the armor pieces without all the busy work. 36 Robotics disposal ground In front of a crashed vertibird. 37 Revere satellite array In the dish array furthest to the northeast, up some stairs. 38 Atom Cats garage This one is also marked as owned, so be careful and use the strategy outlined in entry 27!

You’ll need to power that armor (it’s in the name), so your search isn’t done yet! Make sure you find the time to also hunt down the fusion cores tucked away in every corner of the Commonwealth.

