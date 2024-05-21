In the desolate wastelands, your survival hinges on the strength of your arsenal. Among the plethora of weapons to choose from, one gun stands out for its destructive nature in Fallout 4: the Spray n’ Pay submachine gun.

If you’re on the market for a weapon that has the aesthetics of a mob boss and shoots literal bombs out of the chamber, the Spray n’ Pay is your best bet to not only pepper your enemies but sauté them. Here’s how to get it.

How to get the Spray n’ Pay in Fallout 4

The Spray n’ Pay submachine is available for purchase through Cricket, a traveling vendor found in several locations around the Commonwealth in Fallout 4. The merchant is infamously known to sell high-grade rifles and melee weapons, including the Spray n’ Pay submachine.

She’s hard to come by. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since there’s no definitive location for Cricket’s shop, finding her can be a tedious process. But there are a few locations where she sets up. Cricket travels on the southern borders of the Commonwealth, which means there are chances of finding her near the entrance to Vault 81, on the outskirts of Diamond City, or outside the West Roxbury Station.

Once you’ve found Cricket, approach her and purchase the Spray n’ Pay for around 2,100 Bootle Caps. Rates will vary depending on your level of Charisma or any other perks that increase your bartering skills.

What does the Spay n’ Pay do in Fallout 4?

The Spray n’ Pay is a Tommy Gun-styled submachine gun with a magazine capacity of 100 holstering .45 rounds. What makes this gun special is that each round fired from the weapon is a mini rocket that explodes upon impact, providing damage of 34 with 15 explosive damage in the vicinity of the explosion.

Charm Cricket to lower the price. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spray n’ Pay also comes with a suppressor that you can buy from Cricket and several other modifications to reduce its recoil and make it an overpowered crowd-control weapon in Fallout 4.

