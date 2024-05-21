The Spray n’ Pay SMG
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fallout

How to get the Spray n’ Pay in Fallout 4

A fusion of an automatic SMG with a bazooka, literally.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: May 21, 2024 08:27 am

In the desolate wastelands, your survival hinges on the strength of your arsenal. Among the plethora of weapons to choose from, one gun stands out for its destructive nature in Fallout 4: the Spray n’ Pay submachine gun.

Recommended Videos

If you’re on the market for a weapon that has the aesthetics of a mob boss and shoots literal bombs out of the chamber, the Spray n’ Pay is your best bet to not only pepper your enemies but sauté them. Here’s how to get it.

How to get the Spray n’ Pay in Fallout 4

The Spray n’ Pay submachine is available for purchase through Cricket, a traveling vendor found in several locations around the Commonwealth in Fallout 4. The merchant is infamously known to sell high-grade rifles and melee weapons, including the Spray n’ Pay submachine.

Cricket, the NPC vendor sitting on a bench
She’s hard to come by. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since there’s no definitive location for Cricket’s shop, finding her can be a tedious process. But there are a few locations where she sets up. Cricket travels on the southern borders of the Commonwealth, which means there are chances of finding her near the entrance to Vault 81, on the outskirts of Diamond City, or outside the West Roxbury Station.

Once you’ve found Cricket, approach her and purchase the Spray n’ Pay for around 2,100 Bootle Caps. Rates will vary depending on your level of Charisma or any other perks that increase your bartering skills.

What does the Spay n’ Pay do in Fallout 4?

The Spray n’ Pay is a Tommy Gun-styled submachine gun with a magazine capacity of 100 holstering .45 rounds. What makes this gun special is that each round fired from the weapon is a mini rocket that explodes upon impact, providing damage of 34 with 15 explosive damage in the vicinity of the explosion.

Spary n’ Pay SMG stats
Charm Cricket to lower the price. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spray n’ Pay also comes with a suppressor that you can buy from Cricket and several other modifications to reduce its recoil and make it an overpowered crowd-control weapon in Fallout 4.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Where to find Cricket in Fallout 4
Fallout 4 is delivering a quality update for next-gen console and PC.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Where to find Cricket in Fallout 4
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 21, 2024
Read Article Fallout x Fortnite crossover in the works following mega-success of TV series
Promo image for the upcoming Fallout x Fortnite event
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fallout
Fallout
Fallout x Fortnite crossover in the works following mega-success of TV series
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 17, 2024
Read Article How to farm Purified Water in Fallout 4
A promotional image of the female Vault Dweller with Dogmeat from Fallout 4
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to farm Purified Water in Fallout 4
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to find Cricket in Fallout 4
Fallout 4 is delivering a quality update for next-gen console and PC.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Where to find Cricket in Fallout 4
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 21, 2024
Read Article Fallout x Fortnite crossover in the works following mega-success of TV series
Promo image for the upcoming Fallout x Fortnite event
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fallout
Fallout
Fallout x Fortnite crossover in the works following mega-success of TV series
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 17, 2024
Read Article How to farm Purified Water in Fallout 4
A promotional image of the female Vault Dweller with Dogmeat from Fallout 4
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to farm Purified Water in Fallout 4
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 17, 2024
Author
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.