Where to find Cricket in Fallout 4

Cricket is one of the many merchants wandering around the post-apocalyptic wastelands of Fallout 4. Recognized for her eccentric looks and love for weaponry, she’s an important personality to seek out for top-tier weapons and armory.

Tracking down Cricket is a challenge in itself because she roams around the Commonwealth, but there are several key places and tactics that you can use to track her down in Fallout 4. Here’s how.

Cricket locations in Fallout 4

True to her nature as a wandering merchant, Cricket doesn’t stay in one location for very long. Her caravan roams the southern region of the Commonwealth through a random route, which makes it challenging to pinpoint her exact routes. Nonetheless, there are several locations where Cricket is known to stop, such as the main entrance of Vault 81, the outskirts of Diamond City, and outside the West Roxbury Station.

A tough gal to come by. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, there are many other locations where Cricket and her caravans pass by, but interacting with the wanderer won’t stop the caravan when passing through. The locations are:

Outside Warwick Homestead

Fairline Hill States

Gunner’s Plaza

Poseidon Energy

Quincy Police Station

Hangman’s Alley

If you find it difficult to track down Cricket, try fast travel or rest near one of these locations for at least seven hours. Wake up and look around the vicinity to view Cricket and her caravan passing by. It’s a tedious process, but it’s better than the journey of visiting the western section of the Commonwealth in Fallout 4.

Why look out for Cricket in Fallout 4

Cricket’s inventory is prized with weaponry of the highest grade. She’s notorious for carrying the Spray n’ Pay submachine gun, which fires literal rockets in place of bullets. Beyond her wide range of high-end rifles, Cricket also offers special kinds of ammunition, mods, and melee weapons that make her a famous merchant to barter.

