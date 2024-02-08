The Mark of Sameth mine is not only an important quest location but also an excellent farming spot for important resources like Copper in Enshrouded. It’s a great spot to know about, which means you need to know where it’s located.

You have to visit this spot to unlock the Crucible for the Blacksmith, but it’s also a great location to remember afterward. Here’s where to find the Mark of Sameth mine in Enshrouded.

Mark of Sameth mine location in Enshrouded

The Mark of Sameth mine can be found near the very northwest region of Embervale. This spot is west of Pike’s Port, northwest of the Inner Sanctum area, and super far away from where you first spawn, which means it’s quite a journey to get there.

It’s near the very northwest corner of Embervale. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

The quickest way to reach this location is to start at the Revelwood fast travel point and then travel west from the Ancient Spire. You’ll want to remember this path for future endeavors since this mine is extremely rich with Copper you can collect.

As long as you’re working on the Crucible Needed for a Smelter quest from the Blacksmith, you’ll have a marker on your map with a pickaxe displaying the exact location of the Mark of Sameth mine. Enshrouded’s map gets quite busy once you discover a lot of the world, though, so you might want to refer to the previous one to track down the right spot instead.

You can also use the compass bar located in the top middle of your screen to consistently point yourself in the right direction as you make your way to this location.

The mine is labeled as Mark of Sameth on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Visiting this location is a must to unlock the Crucible, but it’s also a great spot to know about since it has lots of enemies you can fight for materials and resources like Copper that can be mined. It’s a pretty formidable area, though, so you might want to consider having friends help you navigate through it.

The Mark of Sameth mine is packed with hostile enemies, so be sure you have the best weapons and have chosen the best class before you venture inside. It’s also a good idea to bring some of Enshrouded’s best food options so you can enhance your health bar and restore your health as needed in case the fight gets too intense.