How to find the Crucible in Enshrouded

How did these bandits get it anyway?
Published: Feb 2, 2024 06:17 pm
The player about to meet the Blacksmith in his shop in Enshrouded.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocking the Blacksmith was an exciting moment in my Enshrouded journey. I was looking forward to crafting powerful recipes, including armor and weapons, but I quickly found out that I had to find a Crucible to get a Smelter going in my base.

I’m not a fan of long-distance travel in Enshrouded. Although I built a Glider as soon as possible, it still didn’t scratch my itch for traveling faster. Luckily, the Blacksmith tells you exactly where you need to go to get to the Crucible, and there’s a close fast travel point near the location.

The Crucible location for the Smelter in Enshrouded

Mark of Sameth location marked on Enshrouded's map.
The mine had to be filled with hostile enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get to the Crucible in Enshrouded, you need to travel to a Mark of Sameth. You can use the Revelwood fast travel point and then head west from the Ancient Spire. Once you get to the location, you’ll need to enter the mines or caves to find the Crucible.

Look for a silver chest inside the mines and take down the rubble next to it. Destroying the rubble will grant you access to a new room where you’ll find The Crucible on a table. The silver chest contains a Wizard’s Chest armor piece, so make sure to open it.

Though ignoring all enemies and just diving inside is an option, I decided to take out all nearby enemies at my own pace. Considering finding the silver chest can take a few minutes, not having dozens of enemies chase you should make the process easier.

After finding the Crucible, you’ll be able to put down a Smelter and get Copper Bars by crafting. The whole journey will also lay down the foundation of your future Blacksmith crafting endeavors, so get smithing quickly and upgrade your gear in Enshrouded.

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.