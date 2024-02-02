How to find the Crucible in Enshrouded

Unlocking the Blacksmith was an exciting moment in my Enshrouded journey. I was looking forward to crafting powerful recipes, including armor and weapons, but I quickly found out that I had to find a Crucible to get a Smelter going in my base.

I’m not a fan of long-distance travel in Enshrouded. Although I built a Glider as soon as possible, it still didn’t scratch my itch for traveling faster. Luckily, the Blacksmith tells you exactly where you need to go to get to the Crucible, and there’s a close fast travel point near the location.

The Crucible location for the Smelter in Enshrouded

The mine had to be filled with hostile enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get to the Crucible in Enshrouded, you need to travel to a Mark of Sameth. You can use the Revelwood fast travel point and then head west from the Ancient Spire. Once you get to the location, you’ll need to enter the mines or caves to find the Crucible.

Look for a silver chest inside the mines and take down the rubble next to it. Destroying the rubble will grant you access to a new room where you’ll find The Crucible on a table. The silver chest contains a Wizard’s Chest armor piece, so make sure to open it.

Though ignoring all enemies and just diving inside is an option, I decided to take out all nearby enemies at my own pace. Considering finding the silver chest can take a few minutes, not having dozens of enemies chase you should make the process easier.

After finding the Crucible, you’ll be able to put down a Smelter and get Copper Bars by crafting. The whole journey will also lay down the foundation of your future Blacksmith crafting endeavors, so get smithing quickly and upgrade your gear in Enshrouded.