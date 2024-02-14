What platforms is Enshrouded on?

Enshrouded is a survival RPG that allows you to explore the vast open world of Embervale. You can craft, fight, build, loot, and so much more, so you might be wondering if it’s available to play on your platform of choice.

Recommended Videos

There’s an immense amount of freedom in this game, which means you get to decide what you do with it. If you’re hoping to jump in and see what this game has to offer, you need to know what platforms you can play Enshrouded on.

All Enshrouded platforms

Enshrouded is currently available in early access on PC, but it will also launch for PlayStation and Xbox sometime in the future. The exact dates for other launches are unknown, but it might be at the same time Enshrouded leaves early access, which is expected to be sometime in late 2024 to early 2025.

Console players, you have quite a wait ahead of you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As of now, Enshrouded has only been confirmed to be launching for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It’s possible that other console releases could be added, but it doesn’t seem likely, which means you should plan on playing on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S if you want to explore Embervale for yourself.

There isn’t an official date for the end of early access either, although we do have a rough estimate of about a year, which would place the end of early access around December 2024 or January 2025. A timeline of around a year is the goal set by the devs but not guaranteed. In the meantime, the Enshrouded team is working on a roadmap, providing regular updates, and listening to player feedback for what changes the RPG should implement and what features should be added next.

Building is my favorite part of this game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you enjoy crafting buildings and bases, scouring for powerful loot, taking on formidable foes, and crafting the best class build possible, then this is probably your kind of game. But you will be stuck waiting for a while if you’re hoping to play on console. Enshrouded used to have a demo you could test to decide whether you wanted to add the game to your collection, but this is no longer the case.

A more precise date for the game’s console release will likely be shared by the devs in the future, and when this happens, more information will be added here.