What platforms is Enshrouded on?

Where can you play?
Published: Feb 14, 2024 04:18 pm
Image of a knight in Enshrouded facing down a large enemy.
Image via Keen Games

Enshrouded is a survival RPG that allows you to explore the vast open world of Embervale. You can craft, fight, build, loot, and so much more, so you might be wondering if it’s available to play on your platform of choice.

There’s an immense amount of freedom in this game, which means you get to decide what you do with it. If you’re hoping to jump in and see what this game has to offer, you need to know what platforms you can play Enshrouded on.

All Enshrouded platforms

Enshrouded is currently available in early access on PC, but it will also launch for PlayStation and Xbox sometime in the future. The exact dates for other launches are unknown, but it might be at the same time Enshrouded leaves early access, which is expected to be sometime in late 2024 to early 2025.

The player sitting by a fire.
Console players, you have quite a wait ahead of you.

As of now, Enshrouded has only been confirmed to be launching for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It’s possible that other console releases could be added, but it doesn’t seem likely, which means you should plan on playing on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S if you want to explore Embervale for yourself.

There isn’t an official date for the end of early access either, although we do have a rough estimate of about a year, which would place the end of early access around December 2024 or January 2025. A timeline of around a year is the goal set by the devs but not guaranteed. In the meantime, the Enshrouded team is working on a roadmap, providing regular updates, and listening to player feedback for what changes the RPG should implement and what features should be added next.

The player standing in front of a wood house.
Building is my favorite part of this game.

If you enjoy crafting buildings and bases, scouring for powerful loot, taking on formidable foes, and crafting the best class build possible, then this is probably your kind of game. But you will be stuck waiting for a while if you’re hoping to play on console. Enshrouded used to have a demo you could test to decide whether you wanted to add the game to your collection, but this is no longer the case.

A more precise date for the game’s console release will likely be shared by the devs in the future, and when this happens, more information will be added here.

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.