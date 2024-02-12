Category:
Enshrouded

How to get Well Blocks in Enshrouded

You need the Carpenter.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 04:59 pm
The player looking toward the Shroud and the Carpenter's Vault.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enshrouded isn’t only about combat and survival: You can improve your base to make it as cosy as possible by changing blocks, including upgrading from Rough Wood to Well Blocks.

Recommended Videos

You can improve the main building of your base when you unlock more fabrics of blocks. Well Blocks is one of those possible materials. You’ll unlock it through a quest, and then craft it using a specific recipe. Well Blocks is the only Enshrouded block you unlock through completing a quest for the Carpenter.

How to unlock Well Block recipe in Enshrouded

An Enshrouded character standing in front of a fireplace roasting food.
Improve your cosy home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Well Blocks are unlocked through a quest from the Carpenter. It’s fittingly called “Well Blocks” and requires you to fetch items by following the map cursor. “Descend into the Well and retrieve the Well Blocks from its depths,” the quest’s description reads.

Completing the quest is quick work. To do so, head to the Elixir Well closest to Shell Burrow. The map’s cursor will indicate the spot where Well Blocks are located. To get there, glide down and head North. You’ll see a Fell Monstrosity, though fortunately, you don’t have to defeat it to find Well Blocks during this particular questline. Glide on the island and head to the cave on the left. You’ll find Well Blocks in a chest there.

Well Blocks recipe in Enshrouded

Once you’ve completed the quest, you’ll unlock the Well Blocks recipe. To make one Well Block, you need 10 Sandstone and five Shroud Liquid. They’re not the hardest ingredients to gather, so stock up on these and return to the Carpenter to craft some. It’s among the last kinds of Blocks you can unlock, alongside Bone Blocks and Weathered Stone Blocks.

related content
Read Article Where to find the Helix wand in Enshrouded
The player using a wand to fight a wolf.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Where to find the Helix wand in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Where to find Oswald Anders’ Chest in Enshrouded
The player looking at Oswald Anders.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Where to find Oswald Anders’ Chest in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Best weapons in Enshrouded, ranked
A player running with a sword during a fight.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best weapons in Enshrouded, ranked
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to increase Comfort level in Enshrouded
Man holding a staff standing on a cliff in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to increase Comfort level in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to get a Loom in Enshrouded
Image of a character in Enshrouded looking over a cliff.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get a Loom in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to find the Helix wand in Enshrouded
The player using a wand to fight a wolf.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Where to find the Helix wand in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Where to find Oswald Anders’ Chest in Enshrouded
The player looking at Oswald Anders.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Where to find Oswald Anders’ Chest in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Best weapons in Enshrouded, ranked
A player running with a sword during a fight.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best weapons in Enshrouded, ranked
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to increase Comfort level in Enshrouded
Man holding a staff standing on a cliff in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to increase Comfort level in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to get a Loom in Enshrouded
Image of a character in Enshrouded looking over a cliff.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get a Loom in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 9, 2024

Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.