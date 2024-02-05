Enshrouded Fell Monstrosity: Location, how to beat, and all rewards

The Fell Monstrosity is a mini-boss you can encounter in Enshrouded‘s shroud areas. There are a few of them, and you’ll get a valuable reward for your progression upon defeating them, so hunting them down is well worth your time.

Recommended Videos

There are two spots where you can find a Fell Monstrosity. Be prepared, because it can be a surprisingly tough fight. If you want to make quick work of the miniboss, you can eat consumables that will boost your endurance and other skills. Here are the best tips to defeat the Fell Monstrosity, as well as its locations and rewards in Enshrouded.

All locations of the Fell Monstrosity in Enshrouded

Head to Umbral Hollow. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie

The first location of the Fell Monstrosity is in Umbral Hollow. You can get to it from the Elixir Well, in the depths of the dark region. Once you’re at the Elixir Well, head north. Glide down through the cave. Then, head left. Follow the path until it ends. You can glide further down and keep going on the path.

Here, you will encounter enemies, so be careful. At the end of the road, you’ll see a small stone island surrounded by lava, with the monster in the center; you can’t miss it.

Head northeast. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie

The second place where you can find a Fell Monstrosity is west of the Nomad Highlands Ancient Spire. It’s a lot easier to reach the miniboss in this spot. Glide west of the Ancient Spire and you’ll spot it from afar, in the middle of a misty area.

How to defeat the Fell Monstrosity in Enshrouded

The Fell Monstrosity has heavy, high-damage attacks, but it’s slow. It means using a ranged build and having high mobility is key to making quick work of this Enshrouded boss. Even if you’re hitting it from a safe range, you’ll have to be mindful of some of its attacks, though. Here are the boss’ attacks and how to survive them.

1) Dodge the three Shroud Bolts

Keep track of its Triple Shroud Bolts attack because it’s the one used most often. It’s also hard to dodge when you’re not used to its pattern because it’s pretty fast. Before performing this attack, the boss will open its chest. Then, it will fire three Shroud Bolts: two lock on your location, and a third one will follow the direction of the last strike. To dodge it, dash in one direction twice, then change it to avoid the third one, too.

2) AoE attack

At some point, the monster will open its chest and charge up an attack. It will fire a salvo of shroud in a wide area. This attack is signalled by a blue circle.

3) Focus Hornet Swarms

The miniboss will periodically spawn swarms of hornets. Don’t let them harass you, because they can be dangerous over time. It’s better to focus on them as they appear.

4) Step back or you’ll get stunned

If you stay near the miniboss for too long, it’ll end up charging a big stun attack. You’ll notice it as it takes a step back and charges the attack.

Rewards you can get from defeating Fell Monstrosity in Enshrouded

Defeating the Fell Monstrosity can help you with your progression, so you shouldn’t miss it. The Head it drops will contribute to upgrading your Flame Level to Five. Once you defeat this boss, it will drop these rewards: