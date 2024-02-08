Category:
How to fix save corrupted error in Enshrouded

It's a devastating issue.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Feb 8, 2024 09:22 am
A creature standing near a blue crack in Enshrouded
Image via Keen Games

Enshrouded recently released into early access. Considering the nature of the testing period, you’ll likely stumble upon bugs now and then. Crashes are annoying, but having your save file corrupted is one of the most disheartening issues you can encounter.

Recommended Videos

Your Enshrouded save can become corrupted for several reasons, and updates are a major cause. While updates are supposed to fix bugs, they can also create them. This is the case for an update introduced on Feb. 6 that corrupted many players’ saves. Here are some fixes you can try to get your last save back in Enshrouded.

Fixes to recover your save in Enshrouded

Enshrouded lobby page.
You might lose your last save. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your entire dedicated server save files can become corrupted after an update in Enshrouded. This affects every character on the server. Losing your progress in is scary, but there are some things you can do to recover it.

Roll back to a previous save

If you encounter the save corrupted issue after an update, you can roll back to the last save before the update went live. You’ll lose your recent progress, but your progress before the update will remain.

You can either roll back the whole server or your character since both are separate files. To do so, find your save file and select one that dates back to before the update. Make sure to back up your saves in case something goes wrong. You should save the server regularly to avoid losing progress.

Repair your game’s files on Steam

Scan Enshrouded’s game files using the Steam client. To do this, right-click Enshrouded, click Properties, select the Local Files tab, and click Verify integrity of game files. Restart your device before launching again.

Reinstall Enshrouded

Sometimes, you can fix corrupted files by reinstalling everything. It’s fairly time-consuming, so only try this if the previous fixes didn’t work. You can also restart your device before reinstalling the game, just to be sure.

Send a support ticket to the developer

If you can’t fix the save corrupted bug, send a support ticket to the developer. The best way to get a fast response is to make a request on the Discord server. Don’t forget to list the troubleshooting steps you’ve tried to get custom advice.

