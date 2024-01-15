Someone is playing Elden Ring with an actual violin now, because of course

Elden Ring players are so thirsty for new content that they are continuing to beat the game in odd and outlandish ways.

Elden Ring has been cleared with a number of instruments and odd items since being released in 2022, like a Guitar Hero controller, a piano, a Fisher Price controller for toddlers, and even just the human mind alone. It’s been beaten without taking damage and been speedrun at seemingly impossible times.

Ranni would be pleased. Image via FromSoftware

But it’s time to add another instrument to the list. Say hello to Elden Ring on a violin.

The creator, @TiavioliGaming on Twitch and TikTok, had their video discovered and then posted on the Elden Ring Reddit page, where players have seen others beat the game with just about anything. But many were still shocked to see this.

While admitting he’s somewhat overleveled for the game, it’s still kind of ridiculous to watch a sword being swung by polite plucks on a string instrument. It’s always cool to see, no matter how many times it’s been done.

And it only goes to rub further salt in the wound for gamers who struggled mightily enough in the FromSoftware open-world RPG with a normal controller in their hands. And honestly, that’s just pretty funny to see.

It’s quite possible that some actual Elden Ring news could be coming soon. A backend Steam update and a potential controller leak have pointed to the game’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion finally releasing, or at least being seen, sometime next month.

Next month would make sense for a release or some kind of news about the DLC as Feb. 25 will be the second anniversary of the game’s original release. Sit tight, we could be headed back to the Lands Between again very soon, no matter what controller or instrument you use.