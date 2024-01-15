Elden Ring fans think they’ve found DLC release clue with intriguing Steam update

The release date for Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion has been a mystery since the day it was announced back in February 2023, but fans recently found another clue that suggests the DLC might be coming sooner than we think.

On Jan. 14, users on ResetEra found that Elden Ring had a new app added to it on SteamDB. It’s currently listed as a “SteamDB Unknown App 2778580,” and even though it was added five days ago, according to users, it was only recently linked to the DLC section. As noted by the poster, the DLC section for Elden Ring only contains paid content like pre-orders and collector’s items, which means this app might be the highly anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

What abominations we are going to face this time? Image via FromSoftware

There are no further details regarding this app, but the timing of this addition aligns with the previous leaks indicating a potential release of the DLC in February 2024. The controller leak back in December 2023 showcased a collaboration between Elden Ring and Thrustmaster claiming it will go live in February to “sync with the new ‘Shadow of the Erdtree‘ expansion release.”

There’s not much currently known about the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and there are plenty of things we want to see in that expansion, but a release in less than six weeks sounds too good to be true. On the other hand, previous controller leaks also highlighted that 2025 content will be “synchronized with 2025 Elden Ring major keybeat or new game expansion” and not Shadow of the Erdtree, leaving no other fitting time for the expansion to go live.

Moreover, February is the anniversary of Elden Ring and is seemingly the month FromSoftware chose specifically for this game. At the very least, we could receive official news regarding Shadow of the Erdtree or a release date announcement in the coming weeks.