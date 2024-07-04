Image Credit: Bethesda
The Scadutree Chalice in Elden Ring's DLC
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Elden Ring

How to get to Scaudtree Chalice in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

There's a lucrative reward waiting for you at the Scadutree Chalice, so here's how to get there.
Tom Foley
Published: Jul 4, 2024 08:12 am

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is packed with interesting locations to discover, and one of them, the Scadutree Chalice, has a tasty treat for any Tarnished who find it. It’s entirely missable, though, so keep reading to find out how to get there.

Scaudtree Chalice location in Elden Ring DLC

Shadow Keep, Back Gate marked on Elden Ring DLC map with arrow leading to Scadutree Chalice
Head through the northwest gate, then north through the giant arch. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To get to the Scadutree Chalice in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, you need to kill Commander Gaius after the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site of Grace, then proceed through the northwest gate toward the giant arced structure in front of the Scadutree.

Head through the archway in the structure, and you’ll find the Scadutree Chalice in front of you, with five Scadutree Fragments ripe for the taking.

Getting to the Scadutree Chalice is easier said than done, though, as the route is hidden behind several hidden entrances and optional areas. For a full breakdown of the route to the Scadutree Chalice, keep reading.

Step-by-step route

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Moorth Ruins pot-bearer Scadutree Fragment map
Drop down the hole in Moorth Ruins at the spot indicated on the map. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports
  1. Head to Moorth Ruins in Scadu Altus and look for a huge hole in the ground.
  2. Safely drop down the hole and proceed through the short underground section until you emerge in an outdoor area near Bonny Village.
  3. Cross the bridges and continue up toward the eastern section of Scadu Altus.
  4. Head through the tunnel into Shadow Keep, Church District.
  5. Drain the water in the Church District to access the backside of Specimen Storehouse.
  6. Proceed through Specimen Storehouse by going across the rafters, then drop down. You’ll reach an area leading outdoors with a small elevator that takes you up.
  7. Go up the elevator, then follow the walkway around upper Shadow Keep until you get to a bigger elevator leading down.
  8. Ride it down until you get to Shadow Keep, Back Gate.
  9. On the right, there’s a Queen Marika statue you can use the O Mother gesture in front of to access the Hinterlands (and Shaman Village). Instead, proceed forward to the golden wartorn plain, and you’ll be attacked by Commander Gaius.
  10. Defeat Commander Gaius and head northwest through the gate, toward the giant arced structure in front of the Scadutree. Go through the archway and the Scadutree Chalice is just in front of you.
