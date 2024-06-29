How to get Knight’s Lightning Spear in Elden Ring

Shadow of the Erdtree expands your arsenal of spells with several new Sorceries and Incantations of different elements. If you are a Lightning build enthusiast, there is a lot to work with in the DLC, especially one new Incantation: the Knight’s Lightning Spear. Here’s how you can get it.

Where to find the Knight’s Lightning Spear in Elden Ring

The Knight’s Lightning Spear is a new Incantation added in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC of Elden Ring, joining alongside powerful options such as Lightning Spear and Lightning Strike. This spell launches a Lightning projectile at the target, followed by four additional projectiles ones that track the enemy and deal heavy damage.

This area can be difficult to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding this Incantation is no easy task because you will first have to find the Scorpion River Catacombs. The fastest way to get here is by going northwest from the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace until you reach the ravine and find the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace. From here, follow the ravine southwest until you reach the Temple Town Ruins.

Activate this Site of Grace and go north until you reach the Ravine North Site of Grace. From this point, follow the river west until it forks to the south. At the end of the river, you should find the entrance to the Scorpion River Catacombs. Congratulations, you’re halfway there.

The next challenging part is making your way through the Catacombs. This place is infested with Imps and Basilisk statues that spread Deathblight if you enter their vision radius. Keep progressing through the area carefully until you reach the elevating platform to the first Stake of Marika. Before you go down, turn around and walk back to the long hall.

If you look across the area, you will notice a Basilisk statue with the Deathblight eyes looking at the hallway. Look for a ledge to your right that you can hop on, then walk to the other side, evading the statue’s gaze. Next to the statue is a passage that you can enter, walk on straight, and defeat the two Imps.

The fruits of your labor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This should take you to a room that houses the Knight’s Lightning Spear Incantation. Now that you know how to get it, you will need to know how best to work it into a build.

This Knight’s Lightning Spear goes well with talismans such as the Lightning Scorpion Charm. When it comes to armor, use the Death’s Knight Set for an eight percent boost in all Dragon Cult Incantations. To channel the Knight’s Lightning Spear, we recommend going with the Dragon Communion Seal for even more damage. Finally, use the Lightning-Shrouded Cracked Tear for that endgame damage boost.