How to beat Metyr, Mother of Fingers in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is packed with creepy, grotesque, and downright terrifying creatures, but Metyr, Mother of Fingers might take the crown as the most disturbing of all. This optional Remembrance boss is no joke, but with our guide, you’ll deglove the Mother of Fingers in no time.

How to beat Metyr in Elden Ring DLC

Preparation

Metyr is one of the expansion’s creepiest bosses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Metyr, Mother of Fingers is an optional Remembrance boss in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. To unlock the fight against Metyr, you first need to complete Count Ymir’s quest at the Cathedral of Manus Metyr in eastern Scadu Altus.

Like all bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree, Metyr deals very high damage and can easily kill you in a few hits, especially if you haven’t collected many Scadutree Fragements. You unlock Metyr toward the end of the expansion, so take the time to collect as many Fragments as possible. If you’re really struggling, you need more.

Speaking of protection, you should go into the fight with as much defense and health as possible. I strongly recommend 60 Vigor with the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman (found in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, in the base game) to reduce your physical damage taken by 20 percent. Metyr also deals Magic damage in her second phase, so equip the Spelldrake Talisman+3 too. You get it from Castle Ensis, near the Castle Front Site of Grace. With this combination plus Morgott’s Great Rune, I went into the fight with over 2,600 health.

Lastly, Metyr is very weak to Bleed, like many bosses in Elden Ring’s DLC—including the final encounter. I used the Red Bear Claw+10 with 80 Strength, and my bleed procs did absurd amount of damage to Metyr. I suggest you use a similar strategy. Alternatively, there are plenty of nigh-overpowered Bleed weapons in the base game, like Rivers of Blood or my personal favorite, Eleonora’s Poleblade.

Phase one

My stomach was making the rumblies that only hands could satisfy. Video by Dot Esports

After ringing the bell, you appear in Metyr’s boss room a substantial distance away. This gives you plenty of time to call your Spirit Summons (like the Mimic Tear) and use any buffs or consumables you like. Once you’re adequately prepared, start making a run for the boss, but be ready for her to shoot a laser beam in your direction. It’s well-telegraphed and easy to dodge if you’re expecting it. She doesn’t always use this attack, though, especially if you close the gap quickly.

Once you’re up-close and personal (or at your preferred range, if you’re playing a caster), start unleashing hell. In phase one, Metyr is fairly slow and easy to predict, with only a few attacks you need to worry about.

First and foremost, she lunges forward and slams her giant finger on the ground. She can chain this attack up to three times, so dodge each slam at the last moment—but keep in mind Metyr often stops after just one or two slams. Don’t lose focus until you’re sure she’s ended the combo.

You should also keep an eye out for the attack where Metyr rapidly taps her smaller fingers while crawling at you. I get hit by this attack in the video at 0:22, so don’t make the same mistake as me. As soon as you see her quickly tapping her fingers like this, start running or rolling away.

Metyr frequently leaps around to reposition, which releases a damaging area-of-effect around her when she lands. This happens especially often if Metyr switches target while you’re playing with allies or summons. She can chain her leap attack, too, but it’s fairly easy to dodge—just roll at the last moment before she hits the ground. Metyr’s leap timing is similar to an Ulcerated Tree Spirit; if you can kill one of those, you can get through Metyr’s first phase.

The boss’s back and sides are the safest spots, as Metyr’s attacks usually strike the area in front of her—aside from the AoE attacks we just described. As long as you dodge these attacks and keep the pressure on, you’ll get through the first part of the fight without a hitch.

Phase two

Watch out for the explosions and laser beam attacks in phase two. Video by Dot Esports

Metyr doesn’t really have a defined phase two transition or transformation, but she does gain new attacks—and she immediately starts using them once you drop her heath past a certain threshold. Once you get her to around 50 percent health, Metyr summons a dark orb above her “head” that grants her powerful new spells.

The ones you need to worry about are the magic orb mines that summon Finger Creepers and the magic explosion that summons rotating laser beams. You can see these attacks in the video clip above. She does retain her phase one melee moveset, but uses those attacks less frequently.

When you trigger phase two, Metyr remains stationary while summoning her orb, which gives you a few seconds to hit her with everything you’ve got. Next, Metyr summons orb mines all around her, whose spawn points are very clearly telegraphed by purple circles on the ground; you have plenty of time to get clear before they spawn. Keep your distance from the orbs until they’ve all exploded and you’ll be fine. They summon small Finger Creeper enemies when they explode, but I found the best strategy was to ignore them and focus the boss to end phase two as quickly as possible.

Metyr’s most dangerous attack is the magic AoE that summons rotating laser beams. She releases an explosion that knocks you down, flies up into the air, then summons a giant purple circle that deals ticking Magic damage as long as you remain within it. As soon as Metyr lifts herself up, immediately start sprinting in the opposite direction. You need to move immediately to get clear of the damaging aura, but don’t run too far.

This is because the giant orb above Metyr’s head projects two laser beams with a massive damaging radius that rotate around the arena. There’s a sweet spot between the damaging aura and the laser beams where the attacks won’t hit you, so stay there. If you’re playing a ranged character, you can safely get a few shots in. If you’re playing melee, mooch around in the sweet spot until Metyr lands, then hit her with all you’ve got.

Metyr also gains a rotating slam attack in phase two; she lifts herself up like she does for her magic AoE attack, but this time, she dives toward you while spinning in circles like a Beyblade, with her fingers outstretched. This attack is hard to dodge, but I found the best strategy is to keep spiriting away from the boss and try to get as far as possible before Metyr lands, so her spin attack covers less ground before reaching you. Dodge at the last possible moment, and if you timed it right, Metyr’s attack will end before your character becomes vulnerable again.

Above all, the biggest challenge is that your Spirit Summons might not survive Metyr’s area-of-effect attacks, so you need to finish the fight fast once she gets her phase two spells. Metyr has fairly big periods of downtime between her attacks (especially compared to other Elden Ring DLC bosses), giving you ample opportunity to hit her with flurries of blows. If you follow our tips and keep up the pressure, collect enough Scadutree Fragments, and use a strong Bleed weapon like the Red Bear Claw+10, you shouldn’t have any trouble vanquishing the Mother of Fingers from the Realm of Shadow.

