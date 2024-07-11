Best Euporia build in Elden Ring

The blades that hunger for redemption, the golden flashes of death. Euporia is a Legendary Twinblade from Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree that’s perfect for building around. Let’s make it work.

Euporia is a Twinblade whose attacks get stronger whenever you hit a non-undead enemy. With enough hits, your Weapon Skill fires Holy lasers while your weapon deals extra damage. You can only get this Twinblade in the last few areas of Shadow of the Erdtree. If you haven’t found the weapon yet, check out our detailed guide to Euporia’s location in Elden Ring‘s DLC.

Best stats for Euporia in Elden Ring

With enough Faith, you can bring worlds to their knees. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The following stats are available to a level 150 build with a starting class of Confessor. While other starting classes can easily reach these minimum stats, the Confessor has by far the best baseline to do so.

Vigor: 60

60 Mind: 20

20 Endurance: 19

19 Strength: 16

16 Dexterity: 16

16 Intelligence: 9

9 Faith: 80

80 Arcane: 9

Your trusty companion for this build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Euporia is a Twinblade that requires 16 Strength, 16 Dexterity, and 24 Faith to wield. You need these exact amounts of Strength and Dexterity, but your Faith will be a bit higher. Since you want to make use of Euporia’s Holy damage, which scales more with Faith than any other stat, putting everything into Faith is a recipe for success. 60 Faith is the minimum you can get away with, and you can safely blast past that soft cap to 80 to make use of Euporia’s excellent scaling.

Tip: Save a few Levels with a Regal Hat The Divine Beast Helm, if you’re willing to wear it, grants a plus-four to both Strength and Dexterity. That means if you stay at the Confessor’s default Strength and Dexterity levels, the helm puts you at exactly 16 apiece. That’s eight more levels you can put into Mind, Endurance, or any other stat you like.

19 Endurance is exactly enough to keep you from having a heavy load while wearing the armor that works best with this setup. 60 Vigor is important, since you’ll be taking quite a few hits with this build. Your Talismans and Armor lower your damage negation quite a bit, making health a stronghold you must keep up. 20 Mind is nice if you want to sling some Incantations.

After level 150, level up Mind, Strength, and Dexterity. Mind is great for Incantations and Euporia’s fantastic Weapon Skill. Strength and Dexterity, while only reaching D scaling on a +10 Euporia, still provide enough of an impact to be worth putting points into—especially if you want to effectively fight Holy-resistant enemies, since they improve the weapon’s Physical damage.

Best Seals and Incantations for Euporia in Elden Ring

Incantations are an excellent aid to the Twinblade’s potential. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With 80 Faith and no other major stat, the only Seal for you is the Erdtree Seal. This seal has the highest Faith scaling of any Seal, giving you the best spells and buff effects for your Incantations. With this much Faith, you need no other weapon, making spellcasting your primary ranged tactic.

The Erdtree Seal is excellent for post-60 Faith builds like this one. If you want to rock more Strength and Dexterity, consider the Frenzied Flame Seal or Clawmark Seal instead. They’re not optimal for the build, but work well before you get the Erdtree Seal or before you reach that 61 and higher threshold.

As for Incantations, focusing on Euporia means you should have some buffs handy. Options like Flame, Grant me Strength, Divine Fortification against common boss damage types like Holy and Magic, and Bestial Vitality all help you deal more damage and survive boss encounters.

That’s not all you should learn, though. Ranged attacks, like Multilayered Ring of Light, Light of Miquella, and Land of Shadow, can be useful for tearing through enemies at a range the Euporia can’t handle by itself. Try to choose attacks that deal Holy damage where possible, as you’re building to maximize that damage type.

Best armor for Euporia in Elden Ring

Massive risk, yet such favorable rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s only one armor type perfect for a Twinblade that wants to annihilate its enemies: the Rakshasa Set. This armor set boosts your damage by two percent per equipped piece, but has terrible damage negation in return. Still, an extra 10 percent damage is nothing to sneeze at, and no other armor set can boast such great numbers.

If you’re uncomfortable with such heavy armor that doesn’t grant you defense, there are a few other great pieces of armor for you. Crucible Knight armor can make Crucible Incantations stronger, giving you a build outside of just Euporia to work with. The Fire Knight Helm is a great generalist helm that boosts HP, Stamina, and Equip Load by a very small amount. Armor that buffs Faith, Strength, or Dexterity, like the Haligtree Knight Helm or the Horned Warrior Helm, can offer a tiny boost to your damage instead.

Best Talismans for Euporia in Elden Ring

If you want to shred people, this is a must-have. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Euporia is a Holy-damage, fast-hitting weapon, giving us an excellent baseline for Talismans to choose from. If your goal is to maximize Holy damage, prioritize multi-hits and raw Holy damage buffs. The following Talismans are perfect for that goal.

Sacred Scorpion Charm (Anastasia, Tarnished Eater at Smoldering Church, Caelid): The most important part of the build buffs your Holy damage by 12 percent, but causes you to take 10 percent more Physical damage. Euporia deals massive amounts of Holy damage, making this a non-conditional 10-to-11-percent bonus for you.

The most important part of the build buffs your Holy damage by 12 percent, but causes you to take 10 percent more Physical damage. Euporia deals massive amounts of Holy damage, making this a non-conditional 10-to-11-percent bonus for you. Two-Handed Sword Talisman (Temple Town Ruins): A 15 percent damage buff for two-handing Euporia is great. The Twinblade moveset is a lot more awkward and sluggish in one hand, and Euporia wants to be neither of those. Compensate for not wielding another weapon with this Talisman.

A 15 percent damage buff for two-handing Euporia is great. The Twinblade moveset is a lot more awkward and sluggish in one hand, and Euporia wants to be neither of those. Compensate for not wielding another weapon with this Talisman. Rotten Winged Sword Insignia (Millicent Questline): This provides up to 13 percent damage if you land enough attacks in a row. The entire point of Euporia is to hit many, many times, so this Talisman works well for us.

The last Talisman is somewhat of an open slot. The following options are good to fill in the blank:

Millicent’s Prosthesis or Winged Sword Insignia for slightly more multi-hit support.

for slightly more multi-hit support. Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman or Erdtree’s Favor +2 for defense.

for defense. Shard of Alexander to improve the Weapon Skill. Those holy bolts make for a devastating offense.

These Talismans can also replace more dangerous parts of the kit, like the Sacred Scorpion Charm if you dislike the 10 percent bonus damage taken.

