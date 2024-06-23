Elden Ring sports several great incantations that help boost your stats in several ways. Depending on your build, some will be more useful than others, and the Incantation Flame called Grant Me Strength is one of the most useful incantations to fire-based Faith builds.

This guide will show how and where to get the Flame, Grant Me Strength incantation in Elden Ring.

How to get the Flame Grant me Strength Incantation in Elden Ring

Fort Gael is close to several sites of grace. Screenshot by Dot Esports The incantation is guarded by two enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Flame, Grant Me Strength incantation can be found early in the game at Fort Gael in Caelid. The item is surrounded by many dangerous enemies, so you have to be careful while rushing to get it. Fort Gael can be found south of Limgrave near the Site of Grace, which is inside the Third Church of Marika. Following the path south of this Grace Site will lead you to the Fort Gael North Site of Grace, which is surrounded by Radahn Knights and Flame Chariot enemies.

Head south from this Grace, and you should see the fort in the distance with a minor Erdtree directly behind it. Mount Torrent and Head directly towards it, but watch out for the moving Flame Chariot enemies nearby. Additionally, a Radahn Archer at the top of the fort will rain down purple arrows at you once it spots you, so you’ll need to be swift to avoid it.

Once you’ve arrived at the fort, head to the left side of the building. Stick to the left path, and you’ll see two more Flame Chariot enemies waiting at the end, guarding the item right before a bonfire. You can either get off your horse and sneak past them, then kill them both, or just risk it and run straight through and grab the item.

Once you’ve acquired The Flame, Grant Me Strength incantation, you will need at least 15 Faith and 28 FP to cast it. The Incantation will increase your physical attack and fire damage for 30 seconds. It only uses one equipment slot, and the spell’s duration can be extended with the Old Lord’s Talisman, which grants 35% more physical attack power for 30 seconds when equipped with the Incantation.

