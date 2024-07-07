Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Temple Town Ruins in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Elden Ring

How to get into Temple Town Ruins in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

There are a few valuable goodies inside Temple Town Ruins, so follow our instructions to get in.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|
Published: Jul 7, 2024 03:01 pm

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is packed with secrets, and a few are concealed inside abandoned ruins that are tricky to enter. Temple Town Ruins in Rauh Base hides a couple of interesting treasures, but the route inside is very well-hidden. Keep reading to find out how to get inside.

Recommended Videos

How to get into Temple Town Ruins in Elden Ring DLC

Temple Town Ruins back entrance in Elden Ring DLC, mapped
Location of the Temple Town Ruins back entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get into Temple Town Ruins in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, start at the Temple Town Ruins Site of Grace, then ride directly south and past the ruins. Turn left toward the south side of the wall bordering the main ruin, then look for a small hole in one of the arches, concealed behind a small bush.

The hole is just big enough for you to squeeze through on horseback, and it’s exactly where I’ve dropped the pin on the map above.

Back entrance to Temple Town Ruins in Elden Ring DLC with red arrow pointing to hole in the wall
Look for a hole in the wall behind a shrubbery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ride through and you’ll be inside Temple Town Ruins. There, you can find a Scadutree Fragment and one of the best Talismans in Shadow of the Erdtree: The Two-Handed Sword Talisman.

If you’re looking for more secrets in Elden Ring’s DLC, check out my guide to all dungeons in Erdtree and how to unlock the secret boss, Metyr, Mother of Fingers.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
Tom is the UK Associate Editor for Dot Esports. He's the former TCG Editor for CBR and has a Master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Edinburgh. Tom spent six years as a Science Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, and AstraZeneca before leaving science to pursue his dream career in gaming at the start of 2023. He loves MMOs, RPGs, TCGs, and pretty much every game by FromSoftware—especially Dark Souls.
twitter Link to www.tpefoley.com linkedin