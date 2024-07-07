How to get into Temple Town Ruins in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is packed with secrets, and a few are concealed inside abandoned ruins that are tricky to enter. Temple Town Ruins in Rauh Base hides a couple of interesting treasures, but the route inside is very well-hidden. Keep reading to find out how to get inside.

How to get into Temple Town Ruins in Elden Ring DLC

Location of the Temple Town Ruins back entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get into Temple Town Ruins in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, start at the Temple Town Ruins Site of Grace, then ride directly south and past the ruins. Turn left toward the south side of the wall bordering the main ruin, then look for a small hole in one of the arches, concealed behind a small bush.

The hole is just big enough for you to squeeze through on horseback, and it’s exactly where I’ve dropped the pin on the map above.

Look for a hole in the wall behind a shrubbery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ride through and you’ll be inside Temple Town Ruins. There, you can find a Scadutree Fragment and one of the best Talismans in Shadow of the Erdtree: The Two-Handed Sword Talisman.

If you’re looking for more secrets in Elden Ring’s DLC, check out my guide to all dungeons in Erdtree and how to unlock the secret boss, Metyr, Mother of Fingers.

