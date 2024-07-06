How to get and use Incantations in Elden Ring

Incantations are Faith-based spells with a variety of applications. If you’ve just started your journey in Elden Ring, you might be wondering where to find the best spells in the game, or how to cast them.

In this guide, we’ll tell you where to get Incantations in Elden Ring and how to use them.

How to get Incantations in Elden Ring

Some spells fit for the Confessor build. Image by Dot Esports

There are several ways to get Incantations in Elden Ring. One of the quickest and easiest ways is to choose the Prophet or Confessor starting class. The Prophet starts with the Heal and Catch Flame Incantations. Heal restores a medium amount of HP for you and your surrounding allies, and Catch Flame is a quick, short-range flame attack. The Confessor starts with the Urgent Heal and Assassin’s Approach Incantations; the former heals a small amount of your health, while the latter reduces fall damage and noise from movement.

Another easy way to get Incantations is through NPC vendors. One of the earliest NPCs that sells Incantations is Brother Corhyn, who you meet in the Roundtable Hold as soon as you arrive there. He sells several Incantations to begin with, like Urgent Heal, but you can give him Prayer Books to expand his inventory.

A second NPC that sells Incantations is the giant turtle, Miriel, Pastor of Vows, who you find later in the game at the Church of Vows in Liurnia of the Lakes. Miriel sells Sorceries and Incantations, and like Corhyn, you can improve his Incantation inventory by giving him Prayer Books that you find around the world. It’s better to give your Prayer Books to Miriel because he stays in the same place for the whole game.

Miriel starts off with basic Incantations, like Blessing’s Boon, which gradually restores HP, but with the right Prayer Books, he sells stronger Incantations like Flame, Fall Upon Them, which launches balls of fire. Other NPCs who sell Incantations include D, Hunter of the Dead, who you first meet in Stormhill, Limgrave. He sells the Incantations Litany of Proper Death and Order’s Blade. Additionally, Gowry in Caelid sells the Incantation Pest Threads, and you can get Bestial Incantations and the Clawmark Seal by giving Deathroot to Gurranq.

Lastly, Gideon Ofnir, who you also meet in the Roundtable Hold, gifts you Incantations like Black Flame’s Protection the more you progress and speak to him. Other than that, you can also find Incantations around the world.

How to use Incantations in Elden Ring

Some Incantations need more Faith than others. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To cast Incantations, you must equip a Sacred Seal. You start the game with one if you choose the Confessor or Prophet starting class. You can also buy a Finger Seal from the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold. You’ll find more Seals throughout the world, and Gurranq even gives you one after you give him enough Deathroot.

Once you’ve equipped a Seal and have your desired Incantation, you need to rest at a Site of Grace and select the Memorize Spell option to remember it. You can then cycle between Incantations with Up on the D-pad and cast them using R1 or L1, depending on which hand is holding the Seal. You need enough Faith to cast an Incantation, and the Faith requirement varies between spells.

