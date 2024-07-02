How to get Euporia Legendary Twinblade in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree adds nearly 100 new weapons, and among them is Euporia, a unique Legendary Twinblade that was cut from the base game. The weapon is finally here in Elden Ring’s DLC, so here’s where to find it.

Euporia location in Elden Ring DLC

Euporia location in Elden Ring’s DLC. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To get Euporia in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, you need to drop down from a hidden section of Enir-Ilim to reach the upper level of Belurat, Tower Settlement. Euporia is in a secret room above Belurat swamp.

First, travel to the Spiral Rise Site of Grace in Enir-Ilim. Turn around and head out of the Grace room and down the steps, toward the kneeling Channeler enemy. Instead of continuing down, veer off to the left, and you’ll find a hidden staircase indicated by the red arrow in the image below.

Head down the hidden steps to the left. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Proceed down the hidden staircase and through the doorway at the bottom. You’ll reach an area where you can drop down to a broken staircase below. Jump down, then continue up the staircase and through the gazebo. There’s a broken railing on the other side where you can drop down to a ledge below. If you’re playing online, the way forward is clearly telegraphed by player messages and bloodstains.

Carefully jump to the lower ledge, then continue over the arches until you get to a broken arch where you can drop down again. Continue descending—you’ll need to make a few more risky jumps until you land on a windowsill leading to a new area of Belurat.

Jump down from the windowsill and continue onward. There’s a Scadutree Fragment at the foot of a statue, right outside, but you’ll be ambushed by a giant scorpion. From here, you can head back up another elevator to Enir-Ilim, or continue down to the secret area of Belurat. The route is linear, so you can’t go wrong.

Route to the Euporia weapon in Elden Ring’s DLC. Video by Dot Esports

Go down the big elevator, then down the stairs leading to another, smaller elevator. Watch out for the elite enemy here—he can easily kill you in a few hits, and if he does, you’ll have to restart your journey. He nearly killed me while I was recording the video!

Once you get to the bottom, you’ll notice you’re above the swamp area below Belurat. Head over the bridge and open the double doors in front of you. You’ll see the legendary DLC weapon, Euporia, on a corpse in front of the altar. You can see the whole route from the Spiral Rise Site of Grace to the Euporia weapon in the video above.

Euporia looks great with the Death Knight armor set and could work well with a Faith build.

