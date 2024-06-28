Image Credit: Bethesda
Count Ymir, High Priest in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Elden Ring

All NPC quests in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Here are all the NPC quest lines in Shadow of the Erdtree—and how to avoid missing out on them.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 04:03 pm

There are numerous quests in Shadow of the Erdtree, most of which are cryptic and difficult to follow. Locking yourself out of their progress is also an issue for many players, so here are all quests in the Elden Ring DLC and how to avoid missing them.

Quests in Shadow of the Erdtree, listed

Many of the quests in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree are intertwined and tied to a single event in the game that cannot be done before said quests are progressed far enough. Performing this deed will lock you out of them, and you’ll have to go to NG+ to give them another try.

Here are all the quests and advice to avoid locking yourself out:

Quest NPC nameInitial locationLocked by burning Sealing Tree early
Needle Knight LedaCocoon of the EmpyreanYes
HornsentThree-Path Cross GraceYes (just entering Messmer’s boss arena locks his quest)
Redmane FreyjaThree-Path Cross GraceYes
Sir AnsbachMain Gate Cross GraceYes
MooreMain Gate Cross GraceNo
Fire Knight QueelignBelurat, Tower SettlementNo
Hornsent GrandamBelurat, Tower SettlementNo
ThiollierPillar Path Cross GraceYes
IgonPillar Path Waypoint GraceNo
Dryleaf DaneHighroad Cross GraceNo
Dragon Communion Priestess Grand Altar of Dragon CommunionNo
Count YmirCathedral of Manus MetyrNo
Swordhand of Night JolanCathedral of Manus MetyrNo
St. TrinaDeep Purple GardenNo

Remember to progress all the quests you can as far as possible before going to fight Messmer, the Impaler and burning the Sealing Tree.

