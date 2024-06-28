All NPC quests in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

There are numerous quests in Shadow of the Erdtree, most of which are cryptic and difficult to follow. Locking yourself out of their progress is also an issue for many players, so here are all quests in the Elden Ring DLC and how to avoid missing them.

Quests in Shadow of the Erdtree, listed

Many of the quests in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree are intertwined and tied to a single event in the game that cannot be done before said quests are progressed far enough. Performing this deed will lock you out of them, and you’ll have to go to NG+ to give them another try.

Here are all the quests and advice to avoid locking yourself out:

Quest NPC name Initial location Locked by burning Sealing Tree early Needle Knight Leda Cocoon of the Empyrean Yes Hornsent Three-Path Cross Grace Yes (just entering Messmer’s boss arena locks his quest) Redmane Freyja Three-Path Cross Grace Yes Sir Ansbach Main Gate Cross Grace Yes Moore Main Gate Cross Grace No Fire Knight Queelign Belurat, Tower Settlement No Hornsent Grandam Belurat, Tower Settlement No Thiollier Pillar Path Cross Grace Yes Igon Pillar Path Waypoint Grace No Dryleaf Dane Highroad Cross Grace No Dragon Communion Priestess Grand Altar of Dragon Communion No Count Ymir Cathedral of Manus Metyr No Swordhand of Night Jolan Cathedral of Manus Metyr No St. Trina Deep Purple Garden No

Remember to progress all the quests you can as far as possible before going to fight Messmer, the Impaler and burning the Sealing Tree.

